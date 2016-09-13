Breaking News

APS holds Payson hearing on rate hike September 13, 2016

Aps Holds Payson Hearing On Rate Hike

Session at the Casino focuses on 8 percent increase

Arizona Public Service wants to boost electrical rates for homeowners by 8 percent and dramatically reduce the cost savings for solar energy customers.

|

As of Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Arizona Public Service experts will come to Payson field questions from the public on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Mazatzal Casino from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

APS has proposed a roughly 8 percent rate hike and has suggested new rules for residential solar customers and a new on-demand charge linked to a customer's peak use.

APS will have experts on hand to provide information and answer questions about various aspects of the rate review, including:

  1. What is in the rate review

  2. What are demand rates and how they work

  3. How solar factors into our energy mix

Customer service representatives will be on-hand and equipped to go over potential impact of the rate review on individual customers.

Time is 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Mazatzal Casino on Highway 87, south of town.

