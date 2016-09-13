Arizona’s bald eagles set a new population record this year with 65 pairs of eagles producing 78 chicks.

The unique population of desert-nesting eagles has steadily expanded its nesting areas in the past 20 years, despite the removal of endangered species protection several years ago.

Eagles nearly died out nationally and struggled for years to make a comeback in Arizona, where they mostly nest along the Salt and Verde rivers, with additional territories in places like Woods Canyon Lake.

Environmentalists have waged a legal battle for years to convince the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to maintain the endangered status for the isolated population of Arizona eagles, since they don’t generally mate with the migratory bald eagles from elsewhere in the country.

However, the 2016 population count indicated that the desert nesting eagles continue to recover.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department continues to maintain its nestwatch program to protect the eagles from disturbance while they’re on the nest raising their young.

Studies suggest the program increases the reproductive rate of the Arizona eagles by 20 to 30 percent.

In addition, other federal laws ban the killing or harassment of both bald and golden eagles, even though they have lost the extra protection for their habitat afforded by the Endangered Species Act.

Arizona Game and Fish recently announced that the eagles broke key productivity records in 2016 including number of breeding areas, eggs laid, active breeding areas, successful breeding attempts and young hatched. The 65 nesting pairs laid at least 93 eggs and hatched at least 78 young. “Bald eagles in Arizona continue to surprise us and surpass all expectations. The population continues to expand into new breeding areas and less typical habitats. What was most remarkable this year is that we had birds nest in areas extremely close to human activity, which is unusual for the species in Arizona. Thankfully, those adults were very tolerant of the activity and successfully fledged their young,” said Kenneth Jacobson, Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) bald eagle management coordinator.

The Woods Canyon pair delight visitors to one of the most popular fishing spots in the state every spring. The lake lies atop the Mogollon Rim just off Highway 260 on Forest Road 300. They are among the most reliable breeders.

Eagles also visit Green Valley Lake regularly, dining on the stocked trout and holdover bluegill. Those eagles are most likely migrating eagles, making their way down from Canada and Alaska where they breed.

Most of the breeding eagles in Arizona were born close to where they eventually establish breeding territories. It takes about five years of wandering about the continent before a young eagle matures and seeks a mate. They generally mate for life and return every year to the same river or stream to breed. Biologists hope that the Woods Canyon eagles’ young will eventually colonize nearby lakes — perhaps even someplace near Payson or down into Fossil Creek.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed bald eagles from the federal Endangered Species Act in 2007.

The National Audubon Society and the Center for Biological Diversity appealed the decision to include the Arizona eagles in the removal. They argued that the desert nesting eagles breed earlier, build nests in different places, are a little smaller and occupy a unique portion of the overall range of the national bird. The Endangered Species Act includes provisions to protect subpopulations that meet certain requirements.

The environmental groups won repeatedly in court, proving the USFWS hadn’t followed the law in making its decisions. At one point, court hearings demonstrated that administrators in Washington, D.C. overruled recommendations by field biologists, who concluded the Arizona population remained so small a drought or other major event could still pose the threat of extinction.

However, courts upheld the USFWS after it redid key studies.

Jacobson, at Arizona Game and Fish, attributed the impressive growth of the Arizona population to the continued efforts of the Southwestern Bald Eagle Management Committee — a coalition of AZGFD and 25 other government agencies, private organizations and Native American tribes — and its years of cooperative conservation efforts, including extensive monitoring by the nationally-awarded Bald Eagle Nestwatch Program.

The breeding season for bald eagles in Arizona runs from December through June, although eagle pairs at higher elevations nest later than those in the rest of the state.

Continued support from the committee, State Wildlife Grants and the Heritage Fund (Arizona Lottery ticket sales), will help ensure that Arizona’s bald eagles continue to thrive, he said.

For more information on bald eagles in Arizona, visit www.azgfd.gov/baldeagle or www.swbemc.org.