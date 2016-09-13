Community Almanac Tuesday September 13, 2016

Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race

The annual Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race is this weekend in Pine. Registration and camping open at noon, Friday, Sept. 16, with the big Italian Feast by Chef Gerardo Moceri and live music that evening; the race is Saturday with additional activities and entertainment; thing wrap up on Sunday.

At the Mazatzal Casino

There’s always something happening at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, located on Highway 87 at milepost 251. For more information, call 1-800-777-PLAY (7529).

• Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner! Every Tues., Wed. and Thurs. in September from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Slot Hot Seats for $200 Maz Cash and Chicken Dinner ($49 Meal Comp).

• Bingo: Double Payout Sept. 20 — Matinee 12 p.m., Evening 6:30 p.m.

• Oriental Buffet $10: Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cedar Ridge Restaurant.

• Football Specials in the Apache Spirits Lounge: Beer & Wings $7 Mon. & Thurs. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bloody Mary Bar $4.25 Sundays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Happy Hour Mon. & Thurs. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Domestic Draft Beers 16 oz. $2, 22 oz. $3.

State Representatives to speak in Payson

Legislative District 6 State Representatives Brenda Barton and Bob Thorpe will attend the Payson Tea Party meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.

Sylvia Allen might also attend if she can resolve a conflict.

Area residents have until Oct. 10 to register to vote in the 2016 General Election. For more information, call 928-951-6774.

Missoula Children’s Theatre presentation

The Missoula Children’s Theatre musical production of “Alice in Wonderland” is at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 in the Payson High School auditorium.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week after school hours. The program involves around 60 children from each community it visits.

For more information, contact Kathy Siler, kathy.siler@pusd.com or 928-472-5775.

The annual Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race in Pine is Saturday, Sept. 17, with preliminary fun and festivities Friday, Sept. 16 and the wrap-up Sunday, Sept. 18.

The annual race has grown in leaps and bounds partly due to the support of locals. To show your backing, stop by Ponderosa Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to purchase Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race raffle tickets, souvenir T-shirts and Italian feast dinner tickets from Pine Strawberry Fire Reduction volunteer Katie Calderon and her crew.

Go online to www.fireontherim.com for details.

Community Yard Sale

Clean out your closets and reserve your booth now for the Community Yard Sale, which is from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.

The Community Presbyterian Church sponsors the event. It’s a great one-stop shopping experience featuring many vendors and shoppers.

For just $10, participants get a 10-foot-by-19-foot space to sell items. Organizers do the advertising and manage the event. The church will be open for restrooms and drinking fountain.

All booth rental proceeds go to our Deacons Assistance Program, serving families in need in the Rim Country.

Reserve your space now by calling the church office at 928-474-2059.

All church rummage sale

Multiple churches from throughout the Rim Country are participating in an All-Church Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.

Furniture, household items, caregiver uniforms and more are available. There will also be a bake sale.

All proceeds go to Children’s Ministries.

Library Friends Tonto National Monument talk

The Library Friends of Payson meet at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19 for a presentation by Jennifer Smith, park ranger at Tonto National Monument. She will talk about the archaeology of the monument.

The presentation is open to the public and held in the library meeting room. Light refreshments will be served. For details, call the library at 928-474-9260.

Library Bookstore specials

This summer the Library Bookstore received many book donations in the areas of history, politics and biographies. So during September they will be offered in a “Buy One, Get One Free” special.



As always, the second item must be of equal or lesser value than the first item.



Bookstore stock changes rapidly, so stop by often. Bookstore volunteers are always happy to help you, and all proceeds directly support the library. The LFOP Bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. For more information visit the Library Friends of Payson website at www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.

Benefit raffle

Rim Country Guns is holding a raffle to raise some funds for Fayth and Robert Lowery. Their daughter Emma has been in a Valley hospital for tests.

Raffle prizes are a Smith & Wesson M&P15 Sport II or a Marlin 1895E 45-70. Each is valued at more than $700.

Tickets are $20 and available at Rim Country Guns or call Suzy Tubbs 928-978-3256. All of the money raised from the raffle will be for the Lowerys.

The drawing is at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19. KRIM will do live broadcast of drawing. Printing by George has donated all printing for tickets and promotional posters for the benefit.

Arizona and the Myth of the West

The Northern Gila County Historical Society and Rim Country Museum are proud to present Carol Sletten, the author of “Three Strong Western Women and Story of the American West — Legends of Arizona.” She will present a program at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Rim Country Museum in Payson’s Green Valley Park.

Sletten will talk about how Zane Grey and other writers used Arizona history and landscapes to create the myth of the West. She will also do a performance about Lozen, an Apache woman warrior who rode with Geronimo, to demonstrate how she is using Arizona’s history in her own work.

Please come early for this free program. Seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served.

Swiss Village Social

The next Swiss Village Social is from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at 626 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Call 928-978-0640 for details.

Participating businesses include Affordable Furniture and Appliances, Artists on the Rim Gallery, Country Charm Fudge, Payson Candle Factory, Vintage Roost & Floral Boutique and Payson Wireless. Eric Longtin provides live music for the event, plus there will be raffle baskets, art, gift certificates and other goodies.

Event proceeds go to New Beginnings.

Inaugural Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tourney

The inaugural Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tournament is Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Payson Golf Course.

Jack Koon was known throughout Rim Country as a supporter of wildlife, conservation and youth programs.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. There will be special hole prizes, raffles and auctions while lunch is being served. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

Get your foursome together and join in honoring Jack Koon.

For more information and to register, visit www.msapayson.org or contact Ted Pettet, 928-517-1128.

Friends of the Poor Walk/Run Sept. 24

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the National 8th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run Saturday Sept. 24 to benefit those who are less fortunate in our community. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the S.V.d.P. Thrift Mall, 1006 S. Beeline Hwy, Payson.

All proceeds and donations from the event will directly benefit the people in the Rim Country area served by S.V.d.P. All proceeds stay in the Payson area. Anyone interested in learning more, participating, or making a pledge can call S.V.d.P. at 928-474-9104.

The event is held near September 27, the feast day of the Society’s patron, St. Vincent de Paul, who ministered the poor in Paris in the 17th century. The walk in each community is designed and run by the St. Vincent de Paul Conference in each area.

The society of St. Vincent de Paul is a nonprofit organization that helps those living in poverty.

Cliff Castle Casino trip

Banner High Country Seniors is planning a trip to Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde Thursday, Sept. 29. The cost is $15 per person and includes transportation to and from the Stage parking lot and $25 in free play.

Enjoy slots machines, bowling, and dining at multiple restaurants during a five-hour stay.

Call BHCS for further details, 928-472-9290.

Library benefit

Wine Around the Library proceeds benefit the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in its quest to remain “The finest small town library in Arizona.”

Charity events such as Wine Around the Library are crucial because the funds the library receives from the county is not sufficient to keep doors open.

The third annual event will be held 4 p.m. to sunset Saturday, Oct. 8. A limited number of tickets at $20 each are available at the library or from governing board members. Sponsorships at $100 each are also being sold.

OES Crafts Fair

The Ponderosa Chapter #64 Order of Eastern Star annual Crafts Fair is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9.

There are already received a sizeable number of confirmations from crafters all around Arizona and hope to have a excellent turnout from Rim Country residents and visitors.

The Craft Fair is at 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson behind the fire station.

For more information about the fair or to participate, contact Chapter Secretary Marjorie Winemiller, 928-468-0790.

OES is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping needy children, battered women and medical research.

Masons holding raffle

The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70 is having a Grand Canyon Railway Raffle. The prize includes two first class round trip tickets to the Grand Canyon on the Grand Canyon Railroad, a two-night stay at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel in Williams and two tickets for a bus tour of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The cost is $10 per ticket or six for $50. Only 500 tickets will be sold. The drawing is Oct. 11.

Raffle tickets can be obtained from any Sy Harrison Lodge member or by contacting the lodge secretary at 928-474-1305. Leave a message and the secretary will return your call.