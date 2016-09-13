Falling Into Fall - Ready, Steady, Balance

The leaves are just beginning their annual morph from green to gold before the stems let go of the branches and they drift to the ground. The change of season has arrived in the Rim Country, but don’t be like a leaf and fall into it literally.

Falls are the leading cause of head injuries and broken hips. Fall injuries accounted for $25.6 million in Medicare payouts in 2013. One in three adult Americans over age 65 fall each year.

Ever stood suddenly and fallen immediately? It has a title other than pain or embarrassment. It is called “postural hypotension” and is caused by a drop in blood pressure leading to less blood flowing to your organs and muscles. It can also happen if you suddenly sit up from a reclined position.

High blood pressure, diabetes, Parkinson’s, dehydration, vitamin B12 deficiency, diuretics, antidepressants or medicines to lower blood pressure are among the causes. Discuss symptoms such as headaches, tunnel vision or feeling faint, muddled or nauseous with your doctor.

Make sure you hold onto something sturdy as you rise out of bed or exercise gently before getting up from the chair you’ve been sitting in for a lengthy time. Move your feet up and down and clench and unclench your hands or, after standing, march in place. If you feel dizzy, don’t walk.

The good news is that there are lots of preventative steps you can take to avoid crashing down on your cranium or keister.

Exercise to improve balance and improving lower body strength.

These exercises can be done as long as the person working out has a sturdy chair (or person) to hang onto. Standing on one foot for 10 seconds and then alternating, walking heel to toe with arms extended are both good balance practice. Strengthen buttocks, lower back, hips and thigh muscles by doing leg raises.

Back Leg Raises

• Stand behind a sturdy chair, holding on for balance. Breathe in slowly.

• Breathe out and slowly lift one leg straight back without bending your knee or pointing your toes. Try not to lean forward. The leg you are standing on should be slightly bent.

• Hold position for 1 second.

• Breathe in as you slowly lower your leg.

• Repeat 10 to 15 times.

• Repeat 10 to 15 times with other leg.

• Repeat 10 to 15 more times with each leg.

Side Leg Raises

• Stand behind a sturdy chair with feet slightly apart, holding on for balance. Breathe in slowly.

• Breathe out and slowly lift one leg out to the side. Keep your back straight and your toes facing forward. The leg you are standing on should be slightly bent.

• Hold position for 1 second.

• Breathe in as you slowly lower your leg.

• Repeat 10 to 15 times.

• Repeat 10 to 15 times with other leg.

• Repeat 10 to 15 more times with each leg.

Of course these are not the only ways to improve stability and stay fit. Yoga, Qigong, Zumba®, water aerobics or just walking around Green Valley Park are also excellent.

Vision, Homestyle, Walking Aids

Spatial awareness, depth perception and eyesight that is clear means less chance of bumping into something, someone or tripping on an item on the ground.

Assess your home for risks with relatively easy fixes. Could lights be brighter? Is that throw rug necessary and if it is, is it as secure to the floor as is reasonable? Would non-slip paint on exterior steps be an improvement? How about grab rails in the bathroom?

Is it time for a walking aid such as a cane? Canes come in a wide array of handle styles, adjustability and bases. Improved mobility makes a person more independent, not less.

Injuries sustained from falling can limit self-sufficiency, yet so can fear of falling. Withdrawing and not voicing fear is not a logical answer. Social activities are good for overall health just as physical activity keeps range of motion and strength levels up.

“I don’t need to talk to family members or my health care provider if I’m concerned about my risk of falling” and “I don’t need to talk to my parent, spouse, or other older adult if I’m concerned about their risk of falling” are myths according to the National Council on Aging.

Fall prevention is a team effort of physicians, family members and others in a position to help. Payson offers a Guardian Angel program (http://www.paysonroundup.com/news/2015/jan/20/free-potentially-life-saving-devices-offered/) and Payson Care Center offers balance assessments at the annual health fair.

Community Health and Care Fair

A host of caring people and businesses come together to provide information and screenings at the Community Health and Care Fair sponsored by MHA Foundation and Banner Payson Medical Center.

Rain or shine, the fair doors will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Julia Randall Elementary School Cafeteria/Gym. Admission is totally free as are a variety of health exams for hearing, vision, blood pressure, dental, chiropractic, skin cancer, and more.

Arizona allows people to determine and get their own blood work without doctor’s orders. Sonora Quest Labs will be on hand to provide fee-based blood tests. The popular Ask the Pharmacist is back. Civic groups are also represented to share how they can provide assistance to you or a loved one in need or even be the organization that piques your spirit of volunteerism.

Bring your friends and family, clue in your neighbors. The annual Community Health and Care Fair, now well into its second decade, is open to everyone.

To learn more, contact MHA Foundation at 928-472-2588.