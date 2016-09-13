Five Guys - Better Than Your Average Burger

After months of hungry anticipation, Five Guys opened Thursday afternoon and immediately had a line for its burgers and fries.

About half of the diners said they had never tried the chain before.

Ron Palmer of Payson was the first in line for a burger. He said he had watched the construction unfold and when he saw the Now Open red and white flags outside, he stopped in. He said he would go with a plain burger and fries.

Payson Councilor Su Connell and her husband, shared a cheeseburger and a large bag of fries. Connell said it was plenty of food to split. One thing the couple didn’t share: milkshakes. Connell said she loves their shakes, which are hand-spun and can be customized with 10 different mix-ins.

On the menu are burgers, hot dogs, fries, BLTs, grilled cheese and veggie sandwiches. There are 16 toppings to choose among, including grilled mushrooms, jalapeño peppers, barbecue sauce and A1 steak sauce. If you want them all, order “All the Way.” You can also have a burger wrapped in lettuce instead of in a bun or just have it in a bowl.



Fries are cut in store, soaked for two hours and then fried fresh. They come either salted or Cajun style.

Franchise owner Joe Sanchez said this is his fifth Five Guys location. He also owns 11 Subways and two Blaze Pizzas. He is in the process of opening five other Blaze Pizzas, which sell customized pizzas, in the Valley.

Sanchez has been in the fast casual restaurant business for the past 30 years. He bought his first franchise in 1990 after working for AT&T since high school. Sanchez said he wanted to be an entrepreneur and work for himself.

Sanchez, who lives in the Valley, said he studies markets before he puts in a new restaurant and he saw that other fast food chains were doing well in Payson. He knew there was a market for a better burger and decided to open a Five Guys location. He also has Five Guys locations in Flagstaff, Prescott and Yuma, among others and is looking to open more locations.

While the price of the food is high for some diners, Sanchez said the quality of the food is much better and the beef fresh and never frozen.

It took almost nine weeks to finish the inside of Five Guys, including laying tens of thousands of red and white tiles, which line the bottom half of the restaurant’s walls.

Sanchez said the Payson location is 500 square feet smaller than a traditional Five Guys. Javier Rojas, of National Construction Management, was the general contractor on the build. He said he struggled to meet the deadline due to the lack of subcontractors. They had to go the Valley to find most of the subs, using only a local plumber.

Rojas said he was happy with how things had turned out and he was excited to finally sit and eat a burger.

Although they had only been open for a few minutes, the staff at Five Guys Thursday looked like seasoned pros. They worked quickly behind the line filling orders.

Sanchez said it had been a struggle to hire enough employees and they were still looking to hire an additional 10 team members.

Twice a week, Five Guys sends in a secret shopper to see how staff is performing. For those that excel, they receive a bonus.

For information, call 928-474-2716. Five Guys, 401 S. Beeline Highway, suite 104, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. You can order online or through their app.