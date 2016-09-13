Gila County Helps Payson With American Gulch

Gila County has pledged money to help the Town of Payson improve the American Gulch.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors last week pledged $8,500 to begin Phase I of grading and landscaping the project off Main Street.

Using grant money and volunteer labor, the town has been installing a walking path on both the north and south side of the Gulch behind the Sawmill Crossing Shopping Center to Westerly Road.

Besides a path, the town has added benches and interpretive signage explaining the ecology and history of the gulch.

The ultimate goal is to create walking paths on both sides for the length of the Gulch, which runs from the Beeline Highway to Green Valley Park.

The town asked the county to participate in the project and the board agreed to give $8,500 for grading and landscaping.

In a county memo, Don McDaniel wrote that the American Gulch project will have a “probable positive impact of improving economic development opportunities on the west side of Payson including unincorporated areas of Gila County.”

The county says it has limited funds to give to communities for economic development projects.

In May, Payson town officials met individually with each member of the board of supervisors to present and discuss the $16 million Greater Payson Area Economic Development Strategic Plan. A letter was submitted at that time which requested consideration and funding for several initiatives.

This is one project the county has agreed to help fund from those meetings.