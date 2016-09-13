Golf Tourney Fundraiser Renamed To Honor Late Msa President Jack Koon

Jack Koon loved helping kids and wildlife.

He also loved golf.

So the Mogollon Sporting Association is renaming the fundraising tournament it started last year for the longtime president of the MSA who died this year.

The Inaugural Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 at Payson Golf Course. The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $75 per person. Check-in for the tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30.

The entry deadline is Thursday, Sept. 22.

Jack and his wife, Sandy, joined the MSA shortly after its inception and had been members ever since. They were co-recipients of the MSA Legacy Award for 2015-16.

“He was a great advocate for youth in our community and wildlife conservation projects,” said current MSA president James Goughnour. “He also had a love for golf.”

Proceeds from the tournament will be split 50/50, as are all MSA projects, between supporting youth and wildlife projects in the area.

Over the past 25 years the MSA has contributed more than $2 million to support youth and wildlife projects in the community.

Goughnour said there’s no shortage of projects for the MSA to help fund.

“There are lots of opportunities that need organizations like the MSA,” he said. “Sometimes the manpower is there but not the funding. That’s where the MSA can add value for our community.”

“There are a wide variety of projects we help fund from fixing up stream banks and water catchments to fixing helmets for football teams and instruments for band, etc.,” said longtime MSA member Ted Pettet, who’s serving as the tournament director.

Last year’s tournament featured 16 teams but officials are looking to fill their limit of 25 four-person teams for the Inaugural Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tournament.

The tournament features raffles, drawings and prizes, as well as special hole prizes. Among the prizes is a firearm valued at $1,500.

Lunch will be provided at the end of the tournament at approximately 1 p.m. The top three teams will receive awards.

Officials are looking for additional individuals and businesses to be hole sponsors. The cost is $100 and those sponsors get their name in the program and on a placard to be placed at the hole they’re sponsoring.

Anyone interested in participating in the tournament or sponsoring a hole should call tournament director Ted Pettet at (928) 517-1128 or visit the MSA Website at www.msapayson.org and click on the news and events tab and the application form is at the bottom of the letter.