Longhorns Stomp Panthers 34-14

FLAGSTAFF — A week after slamming on the breaks and starting to turn the car around, the Longhorns finished their u-turn and stepped on the gas pedal heading the other way at Coconino High here Friday night.

If a shutout victory at Fountain Hills indicated Payson’s football team was better than the 0-2 start it sputtered out of the garage with, a 34-14 thrashing of the Class 4A Panthers provided evidence that these Longhorns could be a fine-tuned racing machine now that they’ve blown the carbon out of the carburetor.

J.T. Dolinich ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns and Shane Law also topped the century mark as the Longhorns ran all over Coconino (1-2). Payson’s improving rushing attack netted 327 yards on 43 carries (7.6 avg.).

But it was the Longhorns’ stingy defense that made the difference early on as Payson’s offense took some time to get rolling. Thanks in large part to a big front line, Payson shut down Coconino’s ability to run the football. The Panthers managed just 85 yards on 33 carries (2.6 avg.).

And the Longhorns stretched their shutout streak to seven quarters before the home team managed a pair of second-half touchdowns.

“Chris Taylor’s defense has just come out and played great,” said Payson head coach Jake Swartwood. “And Colin White is doing a really good job with our offense. We are dedicated to running the ball. We’re gonna run the ball the entire game and we’re gonna get you tired, and then we’re gonna have some big touchdowns scored.”

It certainly appeared the fatigue played a key role in the game as Coconino dominated time of possession in the first two quarters (16:31-7:29), but the Longhorns controlled the ball after intermission (15:47-8:13).

Cameron Ross broke a scoreless game with a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. He ran for 74 yards on eight carries.

That was the only score of the first half. But Payson’s halftime adjustments worked as the visitors scored on four of their first five possessions of the second half, including the first three.

Dailin Keith caught a 5-yard TD pass from Ryan Ricke as the Longhorns marched down the field with the first possession of the third quarter before Christian Casados connected with David Quick for a 31-yard scoring pass for the first points against coordinator Taylor’s defense since a third-quarter TD by Queen Creek Casteel two weeks earlier.

But Ross blocked the extra point attempt and Dolinich scored on a 6-yard run then eluded a defender a midfield and left another Panther grasping air as he twirled around 360 degrees to avoid another takedown and raced down the left sideline for a spectacular 59-yard scoring run as Payson reclaimed the momentum.

The Panthers scored again on a 9-yard pass and two-point play but Law exploded for a 55-yard TD run in the closing minutes to put the outcome out of reach.

For the third time in four games, turnovers again played a key role in the outcome for Payson, who had none for the first time this season. Coconino lost a fumble and the Longhorns intercepted Casados twice. Ross and Angel Jacquez had the picks.

And the Horns sacked Casados four times.

Longhorn defenders couldn’t be more pleased that the work they’ve invested in practice seems to be paying off.

“It feels great,” said senior nose guard Wyatt Richardson. “We worked our butts off. I mean we earned this win tonight. We worked all week to get this win. We put in the most practice and none of us quit tonight. That’s the main factor why we won because none of us quit.”

He said it’s gratifying to see everything coming together for a defense that’s vastly improved over a couple of years ago.

“I’m really proud of this defense,” Richardson said. “We’ve worked on it for three years now. We’ve had the same defensive coordinator for three years. It’s about time we got it rolling right and we just did.”

Richardson said the players aren’t about to take it easy just because they’ve managed two consecutive wins.

“We’ve got to put in work,” he said. “It’s not gonna be easy. No team is easy; they weren’t easy. We fought. It feels great but we’re nowhere near done.”

Indeed, the Longhorns don’t have time to pat themselves on the back for turning around their season because one poor performance can override all the positives of the past two weeks.

The challenging 3A East schedule doesn’t begin until mighty Show Low comes to Payson on Sept. 30, but the Longhorns face a huge obstacle before their bye week that’ll give them two weeks to prepare for the Cougars as perhaps one of the best teams in Class 2A comes to Payson this week. Unbeaten Eagar Round Valley was ranked No. 3 last week by the Arizona Republic and is loaded.

We’ll see on Friday if Payson needs to tinker with the engine some more or if the engine purrs like a kitten.