Loves Outdoors, Not Hunters

Editor:

As a hiker and a shed hunter, I agree with the article’s title that it’s “a great time to be outdoors.”

However, my passion for hiking comes to a sudden halt every August with the seemingly endless string of hunting seasons: deer archery, deer rifle, elk archery, elk rifle, turkey, antelope and others. And I won’t even discuss my disdain for the youth hunt.

Sure, I’d love to be out climbing the ridges and exploring the canyons, but I also value my life. I just don’t trust the few careless and trophy-desperate hunters out there to discern my movement in the brush with that of an animal.

As I do every year, I’m already looking forward to the beginning of December and the return of the quiet of the forest.

Robert Dragoo