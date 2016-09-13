Money Shouldn't Be The Focus

Editor:

I know today our world is changing so fast and Arizona being so transient has caused this to some degree.

I tried to find a veterinarian that would trust me, since I live here and recently lost my husband, to see our cat, who was very ill and elderly. We knew she had to be put to sleep and unfortunately, with my husband’s death and no income available as of yet, I was in between finances.

Our vet at home, no matter how busy she was, would say, bring the pet in now and talk about the bill later — even if she didn’t know you!

I was also told no availability. With the emergency I was in, it was very sad indeed. Scary. Needless to say, I cried a lot. God sees everything. I hope no one has to go through this.

I know there are good vets out there, caring and compassionate. Money shouldn’t be the No. 1 focus. The focus should be on the animal’s life.

Bren Rivers