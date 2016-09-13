National Institute On Aging Makes September Go4life Month

It’s never too late to see the real-life benefits of exercise. No matter your age, being active can help you manage chronic conditions, as well as keep doing the activities of daily life most important to you, like carrying groceries, gardening, driving or keeping up with the grandchildren.

That’s what the Go4Life Month is all about. The theme is #Fit4Function and focuses on the practical benefits of exercise and physical activity. Go4Life Month is part of an evidence-based exercise and physical activity campaign from the National Institute on Aging at National Institutes of Health dedicated to helping older adults become and stay active.

Learn more about Go4Life and how you can participate in Go4Life Month online at www.nia.nih.gov/Go4Life. Following are some of the program information and tips.

How exercise can help you

Exercise and physical activity are good for just about everyone, including older adults. No matter your health and physical abilities, you can gain a lot by staying active. In fact, in most cases you have more to lose by not being active.

Here are just a few of the benefits of exercise and physical activity:

• Can help maintain and improve your physical strength and fitness.

• Can help improve your ability to do the everyday things you want to do.

• Can help improve your balance.

• Can help manage and improve diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and osteoporosis.

• Can help reduce feelings of depression and may improve mood and overall well-being.

• May improve your ability to shift quickly between tasks, plan an activity, and ignore irrelevant information.

The key word in all these benefits is YOU — how fit and active you are now and how much effort you put into being active. To gain the most benefits, enjoy different types of exercise, stay safe while you exercise and be sure to eat a healthy diet, too.

Stay safe

Almost anyone, at any age, can safely do some kind of exercise and physical activity. You can be active even if you have a long-term condition, like heart disease, diabetes or arthritis. Staying safe while you exercise is always important, whether you’re just starting a new activity or you haven’t been active for a long time. Be sure to review the specific safety tips related to endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility exercises.

Talk to health care provider

Most people don’t need to check with their health care provider first before doing physical activity. However, you may want to talk with your health care provider if you aren’t used to energetic activity and you want to start a vigorous exercise program or significantly increase your physical activity. Your activity level is an important topic to discuss with your health care provider as part of your ongoing health care.

Ask how physical activity can help you, whether you should avoid certain activities, and how to modify exercises to fit your situation.

Other reasons to talk with your health care provider:

• Any new symptoms you haven’t yet discussed

• Dizziness, shortness of breath

• Chest pain or pressure

• The feeling that your heart is skipping, racing, or fluttering

• Blood clots

• An infection or fever with muscle aches

• Unplanned weight loss

• Foot or ankle sores that won’t heal

• Joint swelling

• A bleeding or detached retina, eye surgery, or laser treatment

• A hernia

• Recent hip or back surgery

Preventing falls

Don’t let a fear of falling keep you from being active. The good news is that there are simple ways you can prevent most falls.

Stay physically active. Regular exercise makes you stronger. Weight-bearing activities, such as walking or climbing stairs, may slow bone loss from osteoporosis. Lower-body strength exercises and balance exercises can help you prevent falls and avoid the disability that may result from falling.

Here are some fall prevention tips from Go4Life:

• Have your eyes and hearing tested often. Always wear your glasses when you need them. If you have a hearing aid, be sure it fits well, and wear it.

• Find out about the side effects of any medicine you take. If a drug makes you sleepy or dizzy, tell your doctor or pharmacist.

• Get enough sleep. If you’re sleepy, you’re more likely to fall.

• Limit the amount of alcohol you drink. Even a small amount can affect balance and reflexes.

• Stand up slowly after eating, lying down, or sitting. Getting up too quickly can cause your blood pressure to drop, which can make you feel faint.

• Wear rubber-soled, low-heeled shoes that fully support your feet. Wearing only socks or shoes/slippers with smooth soles on stairs or floors without carpet can be unsafe.

Exercise with osteoarthritis

Exercise is safe for almost everyone. In fact, studies show that people with osteoarthritis benefit from regular exercise and physical activity.

For people with osteoarthritis, regular exercise can help:

• Maintain healthy and strong muscles

• Preserve joint mobility

• Maintain range of motion

• Improve sleep

• Reduce pain

• Keep a positive attitude

• Maintain a healthy body weight

Types of exercise are best if you have osteoarthritis

• Flexibility exercises can help keep joints moving, relieve stiffness, and give you more freedom of movement for everyday activities. Examples of flexibility exercises include upper- and lower-body stretching, yoga, and tai chi.

• Strengthening exercises will help you maintain or add to your muscle strength. Strong muscles support and protect joints. Weight-bearing exercises, such as weight lifting, fall into this category. You can use bottles of water or soup cans if you don’t have weights.

• Endurance exercises make the heart and arteries healthier and may lessen swelling in some joints. Try low-impact options such as swimming and biking.

Before beginning any exercise program, talk with your health care provider about the best activities for you to try.

Exercise and osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens bones to the point where they break easily — most often in the hip, spine, and wrist. It is often called the “silent disease” because you may not notice any changes until a bone breaks.

Ten million Americans have osteoporosis. It is more common in women, but men also have this disease. The risk of osteoporosis grows as you get older. At the time of menopause, women may lose bone quickly for several years.

After that, the loss slows down but continues. In men, the loss of bone mass is slower, but by age 65 or 70, men and women lose bone at the same rate.

The good news is there are things you can do at any age to prevent weakened bones:

• Eat foods rich in calcium and vitamin D.

• Include regular weight-bearing exercise in your lifestyle.

• Stop smoking.

• Limit how much alcohol you drink.

These are the best ways to keep your bones strong and healthy.

Your bones and muscles will be stronger if you are physically active. Weight-bearing exercises, done three to four times a week, are best for preventing osteoporosis. Walking, jogging, playing tennis, and dancing are examples of weight-bearing exercises. Try some strengthening and balance exercises too. They may help you avoid falls, which could cause a broken bone.

Heart health

Just like an engine makes a car go, your heart keeps your body running. As you grow older, some changes in the heart and blood vessels are normal, but others are caused by disease.

Choices you might make every day can contribute to heart disease. Do you smoke? Are you overweight? Do you spend the day sitting at a desk or in front of the TV? Do you avoid doing exercise? Do you drink a lot of alcohol? If you answered yes to one or more of these questions, making healthy lifestyle changes might help you prevent or delay heart disease.

Take these steps to keep your heart healthy:

Be more physically active. Aim for 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity on most or all days of the week. Every day is best. It doesn’t have to be done all at once — 10-minute periods will do. Start by doing activities you enjoy — brisk walking, dancing, swimming, bicycling or playing basketball or tennis.

If you smoke, quit. It’s never too late to get some benefit from quitting smoking.

Follow a heart healthy diet. Choose low-fat foods and those that are low in salt. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, and foods high in fiber. Following a healthy eating plan and being physically active might help you.

Keep a healthy weight. Your healthcare provider can check your weight and height to learn your BMI (body mass index). A BMI of 25 or higher means you are at risk for heart disease, as well as diabetes and other health conditions. Following a healthy eating plan and being physically active might help you.

Exercise and emotions

Research has shown that the benefits of exercise go beyond just physical wellbeing. Exercise helps support emotional and mental health. So next time you’re feeling down, anxious, or stressed, try to get up and start moving.

Physical activity can help:

• Reduce feelings of depression and stress, while improving your mood and overall emotional well-being.

• Increase your energy level.

• Improve sleep.

• Empower you to feel more in control.

In addition, exercise and physical activity may possibly improve or maintain some aspects of cognitive function, such as your ability to shift quickly between tasks, plan an activity, and ignore irrelevant information.

Exercise ideas to help you lift your mood:

• Walking, bicycling, or dancing. Endurance activities increase your breathing, get your heart pumping, and also boost chemicals in your body that may improve mood.

• Yoga. A mind and body practice that typically combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and relaxation.

• Tai Chi. A “moving meditation” that involves shifting the body slowly, gently, and precisely, while breathing deeply.

• Activities you enjoy — Whether it’s gardening, playing tennis, kicking around a soccer ball with your grandchildren or something else, do what you want to do, not have to do.