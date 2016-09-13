Payson Man Stabbed, Rushed To Hospital

Police are investigating a stabbing Tuesday afternoon that sent one man to a Valley hospital.
Jose Lopez, 37, of Payson and Daniel Robert Ramirez, 32, were reportedly fighting in the 2100 block of North Beeline Highway around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police were called to the location and found Lopez stabbed.
Lopez was airlifted to a Valley hospital for treatment. No word on his condition.
Approximately 30 minutes later officers Ramirez at a residence in the 1300 block of North Beeline Highway.
Ramirez was taken into custody. Charges are still pending while the investigation continues.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID