Payson Students' Scores Rise, But Still Bleak

Payson students have made solid progress in math, English and science, but still often lag behind the state average, according to the latest AzMERIT test scores.

The often-controversial standardized tests that grew out of national Common Core standards have replaced the Arizona-only AIMS tests, once required for graduation. Two years into introducing the new standards and tests into the curriculum, students statewide generally remain far behind “proficiency” by grade level.

In almost every category, Payson students continued to score below the state average.

However, Payson teachers and administrators have largely embraced the standards

and warned parents that it will take time for teachers and students to adapt to the new tests, which allow for a comparison to students nationally.

Scores have been so low statewide that the state has held up using the new tests to rank and grade schools, although the state has in the meantime discarded the old AIMS test.

Payson Director of Student Achievement Brenda Case presented the latest scores to the school board on Tuesday night. This article is based on her PowerPoint presentation in the agenda packet, since the school board meeting came after the press deadline. Read Friday’s Roundup for more details on the scores.

First, the good news.

Payson students have made big gains over last year, especially in the elementary grades and middle school.

Overall, Julia Randall Elementary School students improved their scores by 29 percent.

Students in the fifth grade improved by 17 percent. Student scores rose by 2 to 11 percent in every other grade from 4-9.

The scores of students at Rim Country Middle School in math jumped by a whopping 35 percent on the tough, new achievement tests geared to national standards.

Payson sixth-graders increased their math scores by 26 percent, while fourth-, fifth- and eighth-grade students improved by 8 to 14 percent.

Still, despite the gains most students still struggle to meet the standards in one of the worst-funded school systems in the nation. Generally, students in the primary grades did much better in meeting the standards than students in the high school.

For instance in science, 31-32 percent of fourth- and eighth-graders exceeded the standard, compared to just 11 percent of the high school students. Only 7 percent of the fourth-graders fell “far below” compared to 47 percent of the high school students.

In most areas, Payson students tracked the state average pretty closely, especially in the primary grades. Unfortunately, that means in each grade 30 to 50 percent of students were “minimally proficient” while another 10 to 20 percent ranked as partially proficient.

Generally only about a third of students met or exceeded the standard up to about the ninth grade.

After that, it got much worse in 10th grade.

A stunning 73-78 percent of 10th-graders scored as “minimally proficient in reading and writing, compared to a still terrible state average of 54 percent. Less than 13 percent met the standards, compared to 20 percent statewide.

The 11th-grade scores yielded a similar result in reading and writing, with 59 percent of the high school students “minimally proficient,” compared to 53 percent statewide. About 25 percent ranked as proficient, compared to about 30 percent statewide.

The overall pattern repeated itself in math.

In grades 3-9, Payson students generally tracked the state average — sometimes a bit worse, sometimes a little better. Generally, 22 to 40 percent ranked as “minimally proficient” and 25 to 45 percent met the standards. In most cases, that compared to the state average.

The bright shining exception to the trend came at Rim Country Middle School in math, where an astonishing 71 percent of students scored as “proficient” and 25 percent scored as “highly proficient.” By contrast, only 27 percent of students statewide ranked as proficient and only 9 percent as “highly proficient.”

Unfortunately, the situation reversed itself in high school algebra, where 55 percent of the students ranked as “minimally proficient” and about 45 percent as partially or highly proficient — a bit worse than the statewide average.

The results continued to be bleak when it came to geometry where 66 percent of PHS students ranked as “minimally proficient,” compared to 41 percent statewide.

The same held true for algebra II, where 73 percent of PHS students proved minimally proficient, compared to 46 percent statewide.

The results will likely feed both sides of the argument about implementation of the national standards in Arizona, especially in small, rural schools like Payson with an unusually high number of low-income and special education students. In many studies, family income and education remain the strongest predictor of student scores.

Advocates for the national standards intended to encourage critical thinking skills maintain the state must adopt a test and standards that will ensure students can compete in a national job market. They insist the standards will improve education as they’re implemented.

Critics of the national standards maintain they represent an effective national takeover of local education. They maintain the state and local school boards should set their own standards and tests.

A separate group of critics object to the increasing reliance on any kind of standardized testing, especially given state regulations that would increasingly link teacher pay, school funding and school ratings to student scores. These critics maintain that too great an emphasis on standardized tests handcuff and stifle teachers and students.

The latest round of scores offers ammunition for all those viewpoints. Either way, most parents in the Payson district should prepare for sobering conversations with teachers when they get the scores for their children.