Sammi Sokol Dives For A Ball In Longhorns' Match Against Fountain Hills

Sammi Sokol, former PHS star, dives for a ball in the Longhorns’ match against Fountain Hills on Aug. 30.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

Sammi Sokol, former PHS star, dives for a ball in the Longhorns’ match against Fountain Hills on Aug. 30.

By Keith Morris

As of Monday, September 12, 2016

Advertisement

Sammi Sokol dives for a ball in the Longhorns’ match against Fountain Hills on Aug. 30. Former Payson High standout Britney Armstrong (Owens) is the new volleyball head coach at Camp Verde and brings the Cowboys to town to face the Longhorns tonight at 6 o’clock at Wilson Dome. The freshman match is at 4 p.m. and the JV at 5.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos