Sammi Sokol Dives For A Ball In Longhorns' Match Against Fountain Hills

Sammi Sokol dives for a ball in the Longhorns’ match against Fountain Hills on Aug. 30. Former Payson High standout Britney Armstrong (Owens) is the new volleyball head coach at Camp Verde and brings the Cowboys to town to face the Longhorns tonight at 6 o’clock at Wilson Dome. The freshman match is at 4 p.m. and the JV at 5.