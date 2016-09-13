Tell Candidates You Support Public Schools

A heartening three-quarters of Arizona voters say our public schools need more support.

We hope every candidate for the Legislature pays close attention to the results of the poll, conducted by The Arizona Republic and the Morrison Institute at Arizona State University.

The poll demonstrates that lawmakers can’t fool the voters any longer.

Arizona ranks 48th in per-student spending nationally, lagging nearly 50 percent behind the national average. Arizona cemented its bottom-place status during the recession, when the Legislature made the deepest cuts in the nation in state support for universities and K-12 schools.

The Morrison Institute poll found that 74 percent of registered voters think the state spends “too little” on K-12 education, while 14 percent said the amount spent is about right and 8 percent said they “don’t know.” The poll had a margin of error of about 3 percent.

The poll clearly demonstrates that voters know that Proposition 123, which boosted per-student spending by about 8 percent to settle a lawsuit represents a Band-Aid, not a cure for what ails our schools. Voters approved that proposition, which settled a lingering lawsuit. Lawmakers for years refused to abide by a previous, voter-approved measure requiring the state to at least keep up with inflation when it comes to school funding. Proposition 123 gave the schools $3.5 billion over the next decade. But that represents only about two-thirds of what the state owed. Worse yet, more than half of the money will come from the State Land Trust, which is already reserved for schools.

But the poll shows voters understand Proposition 123 represented merely a down payment on the debt owed to our children.

The poll showed broad support for schools, regardless of party.

For instance, consider the following percentages of voters who said the state should spend more on K-12 schools:

-- 88 percent of Democrats

-- 63 percent of Republicans

-- 74 percent of Independents

-- 76 percent of those with a college degree

-- 72 percent of those with a high school degree or less

-- 82 percent of Hispanics

--73 percent of whites

-- 70 percent of those older than 51

-- 83 percent of those aged 36-50

-- 77 percent of those aged 18-35

So now it’s time to insist state lawmakers make education their top priority.

That means voters must bring up the issue in every public forum at which candidates appear between now and the general election.

In Rim Country, our incumbent lawmakers voted for both the deep cuts in education funding during the recession and for Proposition 123. Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson), Rep. Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff) and Sen. Sylvia Allen (R-Snowflake) are principled conservatives, who made getting through the recession by cutting spending their top priority. The state has certainly regained its financial footing, partly as a result of those tough decisions. But their priorities also produced the deep cuts in education spending voters now criticize.

But we’re through the recession now. Although the state must still strive to minimize tax increases, lawmakers must also help schools make up for the losses schools suffered during the recession. As a result of the cuts, schools face a mounting shortage of teachers, high dropout rates and faltering test scores.

The incumbents representing Rim Country face strong challengers in the upcoming November election. Former Jerome mayor and community college instructor Nikki Bagley and former superintendent of schools Art Martinez say education is their top priority.

So we hope voters will make sure all the candidates promise to support our schools and our children.

Every time you get the chance, tell the candidates you won’t support any candidate who refuses to fix the problem. Tell them you won’t vote for any candidate who thinks it’s acceptable for Arizona to be 48th or 50th in per-student spending.

And then vote accordingly.

It’s not what the polls say that matter: It’s what voters do at the polls.