Editor:

Thank you to all the wonderful people of Payson who supported me in my campaign for town council.

Thank you to all the business owners I had the opportunity to meet with and listen to as they described their vision for Payson.

Thank you to everyone who helped with my campaign for your guidance, and all council candidates who ran a very clean election.

I also want to thank God for giving this fresh new voice for Payson an opportunity to serve my community.

I look forward to working with Mayor-elect Craig Swartwood and the other Payson Town Council members as we all work hard for Payson’s future.

Janell Sterner