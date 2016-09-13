Voting: A Right And A Duty

In the Aug 30, 2016 primary election in Gila County there were 28,310 registered voters, only 11,920 voted — less than half. This does not include eligible voters who are not registered.

Why did so many people choose not to vote?

Do you know what the privilege to vote means here in America? I wonder sometimes when encouraging people to register to vote if they understand this important right and duty.

“It doesn’t do any good.” “I have no power.” “The big shots do what they want anyway.” “I don’t like the candidates.”

These same folks often moan and groan about how government doesn’t work for them. I agree with Louis L’Amour, the famous western writer who said, “To make democracy work, we must be a nation of participants, not simply observers. One who does not vote has no right to complain.”

Does it drive you crazy, as it does me, that folks don’t take, even a few minutes, to study and vote for legislation that impacts their lives or to consider the people who govern them?

Franklin D. Roosevelt 32nd president of the United States said it perfectly. “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”

When I hear women say they can’t be bothered to vote, I am reminded of what Madeline Kunin, former governor of Vermont said, “It’s time for women to wake up, to use the power of the vote, to honor the suffragists who chained themselves to the White House fence so that women could vote.”

Folks spend hours watching TV or checking in online or on their mobile devices, but don’t take time to learn about candidates and to vote. This comment from Rush Limbaugh, radio talk show host says it all. “This is a frightening statistic. More people vote in ‘American Idol’ than in any U.S. election.”

We have the freedom to vote, to choose. “It’s heartbreaking that so many hundreds of millions of people around the world are desperate for the right to vote,” said Richard Melville Hall (Moby,) song writer, “but here in America people stay home on election day.” As I work with veterans who suffer from PTSD or lost limbs, and I think about those who have died to preserve American freedoms, I know one of those freedoms they fought for is our right to vote.

Robert Griffin III, Heisman trophy winner, and quarterback of the Washington Redskins says this well, “I grew up in the military. I’ve lived that life. I know that our soldiers are out there fighting for our right to vote, and they’re out there fighting for other countries’ right to vote ... Guys have been dying for it, and we have to go out and exercise it.”

The political clubs in town often have our representatives or candidates as guests at their meetings or for meet and greet events. Do you take advantage of these opportunities?

Forget all the media hoopla, propaganda and loud noise. Sit down, study the candidates and the issues. Read and listen to several sources to learn about what those individuals have accomplished in their lives to see if it fits your values. Use your brain not your emotions. Then vote. It’s a privilege we have in America.