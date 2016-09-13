Weather Transition Noticed

As fall begins to set in on Rim Country the changes can be seen and heard in both wildlife and aquatic species.

This past weekend, the constant bugling of bull elk distracted me from watching the first weekend of college football.

The weather transition is also being noticed by the fish and anglers.

The bass fishing reports for Roosevelt Lake are being called good to very good by local experienced anglers. Anglers are reporting good numbers of 1- to 2-pound bass being caught using a drop-shot or Texas-rig technique in 20- to 25-foot depths.

However, reports of larger bass being caught are not as frequent. The lake level has remained at 39 percent full recently, which is the lowest level so far this year. The Salt River is flowing at 50 percent of its normal rate for this time of year while the Tonto Creek has slowed to about 5 percent.

The water temperatures continue to drop and are in the high 70’s during the brightest time of the day while the water clarity has improved greatly recently due to the slow down in flow rates into the lake.

There continues to be a good reaction bite on Roosevelt Lake that includes top-water baits, crank-baits, spinner and chatter baits.

With the clear water, a white colored bait with accent colors is the preferred choice.

As the ambient and water temperatures continue to drop, remember the old angler’s adage to “fish in the fall as you would fish in the spring.”

This is very good advice as many of the same fishing locations, patterns, baits and techniques that worked during the spring reemerge during the fall of the year.

Just like in the springtime, experienced anglers are always watching, in the fall, for baitfish being pushed to the surface by attacking schools of bass.

The Mesa office of the AZGFD has released a schedule for the next build of habitat reef balls that will be used in Roosevelt Lake. Volunteers are needed to support this project.

This is a great conservation project for bass clubs or youth organization. To get involved, contact Amberle Jones at akjones@azgfd.gov or you can call Amberle at (623) 236.7593.

The crappie anglers are reporting good fishing conditions during the morning and evening hours. Crappie anglers are fishing vertically, using grub-tails in 20 to 25 foot deep water. Crappie swim in schools during the summer months and will always relate to structure and cover.

Trout fishing on the Rim streams and rivers continues to be called excellent. The summer stocking program has only 2 to 3 stockings remaining for Canyon and Tonto Creeks, Willow Spring and Woods Canyon Lake.

The good news for Rim Country anglers is that as the summer stocking program ends, we begin our transition into the Community Fishing Program, which we will be discussing in more detail in the future.

Have a great week of fishing and I hope to see you on the water.

James Goughnour owns Rim Country Custom Rods, (480) 495-1351.