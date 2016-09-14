Payson Finally Resumes Normal Street Maintenance

Payson is paying for another round of roadwork this year, slurry sealing about a seventh of all streets in town.

In 2008 the town halted its road maintenance program after the state Legislature diverted gas tax money that used to go to counties and towns to other uses — including funding for the Department of Public Safety.

Last year, voters approved a half-cent transportation excise tax, which Gila County is sharing the money with towns, including Payson and Star Valley.

Previously, the county used all the money for its own road-building needs.

With the transportation tax money, the town last year resumed its routine road maintenance schedule, which calls for slurry sealing every road in town at least once every seven years.

This year, three companies put in bids to do the work. Southwest Slurry Seal, the only Arizona-based company, came in with the lowest bid.

The town is paying Southwest Slurry Seal $350,000 for 190,000 square yards of pavement.

The Slurry Seal will cover the streets with a 3/8-inch mix. When done, the roads should look new again.

The areas slated for sealing include the neighborhood north of Forest Drive, from the Beeline Highway east to North Matterhorn; the neighborhood north of Walmart between the Beeline Highway and McLane Road and part of Doll Baby Ranch Road.