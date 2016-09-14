The Perseid Meteor Shower - A Hurdle Of Wonders

We shuffled into the backyard with a beach towel and sleepy expectations, hours of deep dark from the dawn.

Crystal had made me promise to wake her when the Perseid meteor shower was scheduled to peak, as the debris of a comet rained down into the atmosphere. We hadn’t quite summoned the ambition to hike with her sister and her ASU astrophysics buddies out to the point with its 360-degree view of the heavens. But we had determined, nonetheless, to brave the backyard in the depths of the night.

The Milky Way glimmered softly overhead, a 100-billion-star swirl of stars seen from our spot on the edge of the solar system.

Crystal settled back, an innocent with an old soul — given to odd fears and deep insights. At 16, the world lay gleaming ahead of her, like the Milky Way full of brilliant light and obscuring dust clouds, vast in their extent.

I settled in alongside her, more like a comet with the ice burned off — still making its rounds with only a hint of a tail. I am not an old soul, for everything still surprises me. But I am still eager to learn and not afraid of dust.

“There,” said Crystal.

“Where?” I asked.

“Over there,” she said.

“Oh,” I said.

We lay still in companionable silence.

The Perseid meteor shower comes every year like clockwork as Earth with its one-year solar orbit passes through the tail of the Swift-Tuttle Comet, with its 133-year solar orbit. Comets circle the solar system in a vast cloud far beyond brave little Pluto, the leftovers of the solar system. Now and then a passing star will knock one out of its vast, silent orbit, so it falls inward toward the sun.

At its peak, the meteors fall at a rate of 60 per hour, seeming to radiate out of the constellation Perseus — hence the name. The bits of ice and gravel mostly burn up 50 miles above the surface of the Earth, often leaving a glowing trail across the sky. Sometimes, they burst, creating small fireballs.

They’re also referred to as the “tears of Saint Lawrence,” because they fall to earth at about the same time of the year as St. Lawrence was burned alive on a gridiron by a Roman emperor. It seems the emperor executed the Pope and ordered Bishop Lawrence to gather up the wealth of the church and turn it over. Instead, St. Lawrence distributed everything to the poor and sick. According to legend, after long suffering on the bed of heated iron, St. Lawrence said, “I’m done, turn me over.”

This earned him status as patron saint of cooks and comedians.

“There,” said Crystal.

“Where?” I said.

“That was pretty. It had a tail.”

“Oh,” I said.

The comet that sustains the most reliable of meteor showers ranks as one of the most dangerous objects in the universe — at least from the point of view of we Earthlings. The largest known object to cross the Earth’s orbit repeatedly, the comet is 16 miles across. It’s zipping along at a speed of 60 kilometers per second — giving it about 27 times as much energy as the six-mile-wide asteroid or comet that smashed into Earth 65 million years ago — exterminating the dinosaurs.

After Swift-Tuttle’s 1992 flyby, calculations showed a collision likely upon its next return in 2126. However, astronomers then figured out that Jupiter’s gravity had locked the comet into a coordinated orbit, so the comet circles the sun 11 times for every time Jupiter makes it around once. So the scientists recalculated and discovered the chance of a collision with Earth is vanishingly small. The odds peak in the year 4479 at a .0001 percent chance.

A streak of light etched itself in the sky, glowed for a moment then vanished.

“There,” I said.

“It’s beautiful,” she said.

In the next 20 minutes, I saw two more stars fall from the sky. Crystal saw five.

I felt entirely content.

“That was nice,” she said. “I think I’ll go back to bed.”

So Crystal left me in the night, as the planet journeyed through the dark, plowing through the wake of the comet — like so many phosphorescent jellyfish.

I lay there for another half hour. Funny how I don’t need sleep so much as when I was young and strong and had so much time stretching ahead of me. Now, the world seems so full of wonders hurtling past me. I’m afraid to blink, much less sleep. I don’t want to miss anything.

A flare of light 50 miles overhead left a streak across the sky. The path of the meteor splintered and broke in two, leaving now two streaks in the dark.

“There,” I whispered to the listening night. “There.”