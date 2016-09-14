In Search Of History Along Deer Creek Trail To Gowan's Grave

One of the hikes the C Group goes on at least once a year is the hike along Deer Creek Trail to David Gowan’s grave. In both 2015 and 2016, the group took on this easy hike in January. Both years, it was either raining or threatening to rain but that rarely keeps die-hard hikers at bay.

The trailhead is just south of the junction of Highway 188 and is clearly marked with a large sign on the highway. This is a large trailhead parking area, plenty of room for many cars. Geared up with rain jackets, ponchos, and even umbrellas, the group took the trail at the north side of the parking area by the big brown sign.

In a few feet you’ll see the trail sign that says Deer Creek Trail #45. Walk along this open, hilly trail past the signs on the left for the Gold Ridge Trail #47 and the South Fork Trail. This desert-like trail has a lot of cactus and that wonderful red rock with white streaks called rhyolite. The open views across the landscape end at the Mazatzals. Depending on the year and the weather, they could be snowcapped which is stunning against the red of the mountain’s rock and on a sunny day, the clear blue of the Arizona winter sky.

The trail climbs for a little while then at 1.12 miles, reaches the edge of Deer Creek Canyon where we descend along the canyon wall to the creek. GPS: 34 02.89N, 111 22.575W. We cross the creek to pick up the trail to the left of a wire fence. Stay on this well-used trail, taking care to avoid the copious cat’s claw, following the south side of the creek going upstream. You’ll pass the remains of an old windmill, cross a creek bed and turn hard left to climb up a steep hill, leaving Deer Creek.

Now traveling through a gate, the trail wanders up and down the side of the canyon, and in and out of the gullies that wash into the creek until at 3.25 miles you reach the grave of David Gowan, right next to the trail. GPS: 34 02.930N, 111 24.490W.

This is our turn around point. Despite the rainy weather the last two years, we all find what seats we can and have a snack. Fortunately, in the July 29, 2015 Rim Review, historian Stan Brown had an article about Mr. David Gowan. I’ll leave the entire history of pioneer David Gowan to the reader’s research but in short, the sometime seaman, rancher, and miner was found dead by friendly rancher Jesse Chilson who had noted Gowan’s absence at his ranch for the occasional meal and to pick up his mail. Chilson found Gowan’s body, frozen, near the creek. A posse of ranchers and Deputy Sheriff Jim Cline took a homemade coffin out to where the body lay and buried David Gowan right where he had died.

The gravesite and the trail to it are maintained by hikers and like others before us, we picked up the little bit of trash we found and headed back to the trailhead. Sure, we were hit with little spats of rain, but overall the views and the history make this a great hike. This hike is good in the fall, as well, when the cottonwoods that line the creek turn a bright, cheery yellow.

