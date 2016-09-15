Busted With 37 Pounds Of Pot In Payson

Jesus Manuel Rodriguez Apodaca’s plea bargain on drug charges resulted in the imposition of a 1.5 year prison sentence by Judge Gary Scales.

Apodaca previously pleaded guilty to solicitation to transport marijuana for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Gila County Attorney Calley Anderson, who prosecuted the case, said Payson police stopped Apodaca for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed numerous indicators of criminal activity and asked Apodaca if he could search the car. Apodaca agreed, and the search revealed 37 pounds of marijuana hidden in a secret compartment.

Apodaca admitted he knew that the marijuana was in the vehicle.