Fire On The Rim Race Offers Delights For Spectators

The rubber is hitting the road and rough trails around Pine this weekend. The annual Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race is Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Organizers Janet Brandt and Katie Calderon promise festivities are bigger and better than ever.

Among the upgrades, Brandt says, is “a newly designed venue that will open up the available space and leave room for a free game area featuring beer (using water) pong, lawn darts, horseshoes and more.”

Also, the open space in front of the bandstand is being turned into a seating area where contestants and spectators can enjoy free entertainment from the bands Vinyl Nova, Plum Krazy and the John Scott Band.

Brandt and Calderon’s advice is for audience members to bring lawn chairs or blankets to relax on during what are sure to be high-energy performances.

Parking this year should be hassle free and spacious since it has been moved to the rock yard north of the venue on Bradshaw Drive.

For those who attend the always-popular Italian Feast by Chef Gerardo Moceri of Payson’s Firewood Cafe on Friday, gold race sponsor ERA Young Realty will provide a free shuttle from the parking lot to the main entrance.

The addition of Glukos Energy as a sponsor is sure to be a real plus for the weary riders since the company has agreed to supply rehydration drinks to all the athletes at the aid stations on the course and at the venue.

For those who enjoy a few suds, the beer garden has been expanded to include most of the race venue where title sponsor THAT Brewery will serve up a variety of innovative craft beers.

Fire Mountain Wines has also jumped in as a sponsor and have several tasty vinos available.

When hunger pangs strike, JB’s Smokehouse, Scoops, White Eyes, Pine Creek Fudge and THAT Brewery are sure to have a variety of tasty bites.

Scoops sells ice cream, White Eyes serves scrumptious fry bread, Pine Creek Fudge offers coffee and espresso drinks and THAT Brewery dishes out traditional pub fare.

Those who have taken in previous races know the silent auction and bike raffle are always popular draws. This year, interest could be even greater since the raffle has as prizes four state of the art bikes and a high-dollar skateboard.

The Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race website includes additional details on what’s new for the 2016 event:

• Tent camping for participants has been moved to the field north of THAT Brewery between Beeline and Old County Road — dubbed “Camp Sprocket” — (the location for RVs is the same, adjacent to the venue).

“A bike path will lead from the tent camping area to Old County Road,” Brandt says.

The site has more shade and there is a dedicated bike trail from the camping to the race area. There is no cost for camping. As it is on private land donated for use in this event, we ask you to be especially considerate by cleaning up after yourself. Also, no open flames are allowed in either location.

The camping area will open at noon on Friday before the race. No hookups or dumping are available. Restrooms are on site for your use, free showers are available a short bike ride away at Pine Elementary School and 24-hour security is provided.

Enter Camp Sprocket at the north end of the THAT Brewery parking lot (look for signs).

There is also free camping in Tonto National Forest areas within a short bike ride of the venue. Again, it’s very important to clean up after yourself.

Plan to use Camp Sprocket for the weekend and enjoy all the pre and post race activities without the hassle of having to drive from elsewhere. Pine is a gateway community to the Arizona Trail, just a short distance from your campground, and many restaurants, facilities and shops are all within walking distance. Park your car and spend your down time enjoying the cool mountain air and exploring what the small town of Pine has to offer.

• Course improvements — reroutes of single track on the upper part of Trail 15 and where it descends into Pine

• Outdoor Game Area — more fun things to do.

Food

Organizers are totally stoked to be able to offer another outstanding Italian Feast on Friday evening created especially for participants by — in the humble opinion of those in charge — the most talented Italian chef in Arizona.

Moceri, who apprenticed in Venice and has worked in restaurants all over Italy, brings the real deal to Fire on the Rim. Cost is $10 a plate for race participants. The meal is also available to non-participants for $15 each.

On Race Day (Saturday) there are lots of options to satisfy hunger and thirst for racers and race supporters.

The event’s Title Sponsor, THAT Brewery, not only will sponsor the beer garden this year, but is also bringing goodies from their kitchen — including burgers, brats, chili, and breakfast burritos.

Be sure to sample the phenomenal local THAT brews on tap, and don’t forget — you can contribute to the Arizona Trail from the comfort of the beer garden just by purchasing an Arizona Trail Ale a portion of all sales of this beer are donate to the Arizona Trails Association).

There are also offerings from JB’s Smokehouse, White Eyes Fry Bread, Scoops Ice Cream, Fire Mountain Wines, and Specialty Coffee.

Kids Kamp

Kids Kamp will be open this year during the race on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. While parents race worry-free, their kids will get to play games, do crafts, read stories and eat lunch under the watch of child care specialists.

The fee for Kids Kamp is $10 per child. Sign up along with race registration or sign up the day of the race.

Note: If your child requires constant one on one care or has separation anxiety, please realize that you may need to be present during Kids Kamp or make additional arrangements.

More

A silent auction of many wonderful items donated by local businesses will start at 5 p.m. Friday and ends at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Raffle tickets for bikes and more are on sale now and also during the race. Vendors on site will have art for sale as well as hydration products, bicycle gear, and T-shirts.

Also new this year is an outdoor gaming area with giant Jenga, cornhole, Yardzee, and more.