Gila County Sheriff's Office Nabs Dui Test Grant

As of Monday, September 12, 2016

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office has received funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for an intoxilyzer unit to analyze the concentration of alcohol in a person’s breath. The unit will be placed in a regional DUI van that all law enforcement agencies from Gila County can use.

The unit cost $8,105, which Sheriff Adam Shepherd says will enhance DUI/impaired driving enforcement throughout the county.

