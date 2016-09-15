Lane Restriction For Sr 260 East Of Payson To Remain Due To Fulton Fire

Eastbound State Route 260, which was reduced to one lane 25 miles east of Payson while the Tonto National Forest conducted fire prevention operations, will remain restricted for the time being due to the Fulton Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The restriction, involving the eastbound right lane between Christopher Creek and Forest Lakes (mileposts 277 to 282), will be in place around the clock while crews fight the forest fire.

Heavy smoke and reduced visibility are possible along this stretch of SR 260.

