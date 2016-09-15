Media Old-Timers Meet

“Media” — which is a four-letter word in some circles — has been around the Rim Country since 1937. Hear about the memories of some the Rim’s media “old timers” at a special event at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 in the meeting room at the Majestic Mountain Inn, 602 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.

None of the participating “old timers” go back quite as far as 1937, but most have been bringing Rim residents and visitors the news since 1980.

These “old timers” didn’t have to worry about charging or losing their cell phone; they delivered proofs to customers in person — sometimes three times. They answered their phones, saw customers eyeball to eyeball every week — and sometimes dropped in just to say hello.

The Sept. 17 event will include publishers, writers, reporters, radio announcers, television media and others who remember the early days.

Hear about the old Mogollon Advisor Newspaper, founded by Sharon and Bill Foster, who sold it to Debbie and Dave Rawsthorne, who then sold it to Carroll Cox and Janet Martin. The newspaper that told it as it was and a favorite column was “Just For Fun,” where editor Carroll Cox shared a funny happening in her life each week. Cox may be remembered by many for her controversial opinions about town council meetings.

Some folks will remember when Randy Roberson established Payson’s first television channel and delivered local morning news with his young son on his lap! It was about that time that KMOG Radio’s Mike and Debbie Farrel arrived on Payson’s media scene and radio was never the same again in Rim Country — the Foster family also helped launch KMOG.

And of course there was the Rim Country News, also founded by the Fosters and their family, and the nearly 80-year-old Payson Roundup, which later absorbed both the Rim Country News and the Mogollon Advisor. There have been some brief-lived other periodicals circulated about the Rim Country over the years, The Gazette for one, and a couple of others.

The Majestic Mountain Inn, voted Best of Payson for many years, is sponsoring the free event. The public is invited to come take a look at newspapers, posters, videos, radio clips, television commercials, enjoy refreshments and chats with some of the old timers.

Open mic sessions will provide time for anyone who wants to share old time media recollections from those days. Video footage will provide different visual aspects of Payson’s history during the days of Channel 6 Access Television and a special documentary of the Zane Grey Cabin prior to the Dude Fire will be available to view.

Call Peggy Benz-Martin at 928-978-5718 for information.