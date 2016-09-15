Much Ado About Very Little: Arizona School Standards Get Tweaked

The Arizona Department of Educa­tion and its committee of educators has poured over the K-12 Common Core standards and come up with a new set.

Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas will give the public a chance to weigh in on these new standards at a series of town hall meetings around the state.

Douglas will be in Payson on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the district boardroom off of Main Street to hear what Rim Country residents have to say about the new standards.

Yet, according to a Payson administrator, nothing much has changed with the standards.

“The review and changes to the standards were minor in nature,” said Payson Unified School Superintendent Greg Wyman.

He summed up the biggest differences as adding cursive writing for kindergarten through third grade and separating the algebra I and II standards. Some of the algebra II standards were then shifted to create “plus standards,” said Wyman.

“These would be standards for courses beyond algebra II or for accelerated, honors or advanced courses,” he said.

Wyman had predicted that not many of the standards would change, even after a thorough review.

“As I have said before, the majority of the standards in English and math are what the majority of people agree should be the standards,” he said.

In other words, most of the Common Core standards that the public had issue with, incorporated standards people expect students to learn — such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, spelling, essay writing, U.S. history, biology, etc.

Wyman said the new standards have all the same expectations of the Common Core standards.

“It does not matter who writes the standards because for 90 percent to 95 percent of the standards, the majority of people agree on what should be taught and when it should be taught,” he said.

Standards are not the same as lesson plans. It is up to the teacher to have a textbook, worksheet or other tool to help their students learn the standards.

Many families have complained that lessons are not taught as they were in the past and blamed the Common Core for the differences.