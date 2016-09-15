Six Teens Injured In Suv Crash Northeast Of Payson

Six teens were injured Saturday afternoon after their SUV hit an embankment northeast of Payson.

The teens were traveling in a Jeep Cherokee on the Control Road when the driver lost control near milepost 22, leaving the roadway and striking an embankment about 1 p.m., said Deputy Chief John Wisner with the Hellsgate Fire Department.

Two female juveniles were airlifted to the Maricopa County Medical Center with serious injuries, one by Native Air and the other by PHI, both based out of Payson.

Four male juveniles were taken to Banner Payson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hellsgate and Christopher-Kohl’s paramedics responded along with the local ambulance.