Alarming Test Results

The latest AzMERIT test results for Payson students offer a confusing mixture of hope and dismay.

First, we applaud the district’s open, thoughtful, determined attempt to use the results to help our children. The new tests based on national standards demand more of students and teachers than the old, Arizona-only AIMS test. The score needed to attain proficiency rose significantly — so did the need to master critical thinking skills.

We clearly need a valid test so that students and parents will know how they stand — both locally and nationally.

Clearly, the embrace of a new test will cause some soul searching. The results this year rose significantly in many of the primary grades, with big gains for Julia Randall Elementary School and Rim Country Middle School.

On the other hand, the results also revealed alarming difficulties in meeting the standards at Payson High School. The administration insists they will get to the root of the terrible performance in both English and math in many of the high school grades. We cannot accept such low skill levels in students we’re supposedly preparing for college or the job market. Addressing that problem must become the top priority of the administration — and hopefully the leading issue in the school board election just getting underway.