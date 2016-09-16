Base Battles On The Facts

Here’s one frail hope for the political season.

Could we please focus on fact-based disagreements?

We could cite an endless list of such issues in desperate need of a grounding in facts. But since we’re sitting in the middle of a flammable forest turned to kindling by a century of mismanagement — perhaps we could start with global warming.

The Tonto National Forest has released the draft assessment of the latest overhaul of the forest plan. The Tonto Forest will have a meeting in Payson next Wednesday to explain some of the findings of the draft assessment. It’s so important that the Roundup has launched a series to look at some of the problems and proposed solutions.

One chapter in that report dealt with the frightening vulnerability to climate change of the forest we love — and on which the survival of our beloved community depends.

Now, the warming of the planet due to big increases in heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere remains bizarrely controversial. Here are two facts: Gases like carbon dioxide do trap heat and atmospheric concentrations have risen significantly. One NASA survey found that out of 4,000 papers published in scientific journals by climate scientists, 97 percent “endorsed the position that humans are causing global warming.”

Granted, we’re not certain how fast it will happen.

Granted, we don’t know precisely when the ice sheets will hit a tipping point and cause a major rise in sea levels worldwide.

Granted, we don’t know whether feedback loops involving ocean currents or cloud formation or plant growth will accelerate — or slow down — the predicted warming.

But we certainly know enough to start confronting the worst-case scenarios.

The Tonto National Forest did just that when it included a chapter on climate change in updating its forest plan. The report showed that the pinyon-juniper and ponderosa pine forests of Rim Country remain especially vulnerable. The current estimates predict an average temperature increase of 2.5 to 10 degrees F in the course of the next century. That’s a global average — so it could vary from place to place. The consensus calls for more extreme weather — like floods and giant storms — as well as an increase in droughts and megafires.

The Tonto National Forest experts say this will probably result in sweeping changes in the forests of Northern Arizona.

Obviously, this lends tremendous urgency to projects like the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, which could dramatically reduce fire risks across millions of acres if it ever gets off the ground. So we’re out of time. We have to thin the forest and return fire to its natural role.

Unfortunately, far too many candidates at all levels continue to deny the overwhelming evidence of climate change. They’re wasting time and effort and energy they ought to spend in fashioning a response.

Of course, once we acknowledge the problem we still have ample room for debate. Should we spend money to thin forests, provide incentives for solar energy, adopt a carbon tax, support the market for carbon credits, eliminate the various subsidies for fossil fuels, buy up oceanfront properties, build more dams and reservoirs? All sorts of things might help —but we need to weigh the costs and benefits for each action.

So don’t worry, we’ve got lots of stuff to argue about.

But please, let’s at least base those battles on the facts — and not on delusions, denial and propaganda.