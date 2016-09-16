Question: What is the biggest joke in Payson?
Answer: The 25 mph posted speed limit on West Sherwood Drive, west of McLane.
This appears to be the only street in Payson where you can drive whatever speed you like.
Alan Kline
Friday September 16, 2016
Carl Allison 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Nah. The biggest joke in Payson is the number of drivers that think stop signs are optional.
