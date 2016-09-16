Biggest Joke In Payson

As of Friday, September 16, 2016

Advertisement

Question: What is the biggest joke in Payson?

Answer: The 25 mph posted speed limit on West Sherwood Drive, west of McLane.

This appears to be the only street in Payson where you can drive whatever speed you like.

Alan Kline

More like this story

Comments

Carl Allison 1 hour, 23 minutes ago

Nah. The biggest joke in Payson is the number of drivers that think stop signs are optional.

0

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos