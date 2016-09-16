Celebrate The Constitution September 17-23

Editor:

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Mogollon Chapter, invite Rim residents to join them in commemorating United States Constitution Week, an annual event that runs from Sept. 17 through Sept. 23.

The celebration of the adoption of this foundational document in American history will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.

Visitors will be able to learn about their Constitution and the historical events leading up to its framing. Informational literature and copies of the Constitution will be available.

Stop by and learn more about this defining event in American history.

Rim Country Daughters of the American Revolution