Climate Change: The Timer On The Bomb For Arizona State's Forests

The forests of Northern Arizona remain dreadfully vulnerable to the effects of climate change, according to the just-released draft of an overhaul of the Tonto National Forest’s master plan.

Even best-case scenarios in the projections show that ponderosa pine forests, mixed oak and ponderosa forests, mixed conifer forests and pinyon-juniper forests will all suffer sweeping ecological changes as a result of the projected rise in average temperatures in the next 50-100 years.

The Tonto National Forest is currently overhauling its master plan, which will provide the framework for decisions on things like thinning projects, forest fire management, recreation, logging, grazing, off-road vehicle use, management of endangered species, stream restoration and a host of other items. This week the Tonto Forest released nearly 1,000 pages describing the condition of the forest and the threats it faces.

Tonto Forest officials will hold a public session on the draft assessment of the plan from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Julia Randall Elementary School.

This story will launch a Roundup series on the various components of the 1,000-page plan, starting with the possible impact of climate change and how the management of the forest could play a role in either contributing to the release of heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide or locking up millions of tons of carbon in the form of long-lived trees.

The draft report offered some startling calculations as to the vulnerability of northern Arizona’s forests to the warming trend climate scientists have linked to pollutants in the atmosphere.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), based on the consensus of 1,300 climate scientists, forecasts an average global temperature rise of 2.5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit over the next century. The increase in average temperatures will have a broad range of effects, from a rise in sea levels globally to shifts in rainfall and even the timing and intensity of regional features like Arizona’s summer monsoon season.

The researchers who prepared the Tonto National Forest plan tried to take those projections into account in deciding how the vegetation will respond to the rise in temperatures.

Ironically enough, the already sweltering lower desert habitats will face fewer wrenching changes than the pine, oak and juniper forests that start in the lower reaches of Rim Country and continue on up into the millions of acres of ponderosa pine atop the Rim.

In fact, the pinyon juniper forests that dominate the area around Payson could prove the most vulnerable to change. Some 99 percent of the pinyon-juniper forests rank as “highly vulnerable” to the forecasted increase in temperatures, caused in part by the release of heat-trapping pollutants like carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

However, nearly every type of forest faces “high” or “very high” risk from the projected warming trend. That means they’ll likely undergo a sweeping change in plant communities, partly as a result to a greater vulnerability to things like drought, fire and insect infestations.

Here are some of the ”high” and “very high” risk ratings from the report:

-- A 73 percent rating for mixed conifer forests at higher elevations atop the Rim,

-- A 30 percent rating for the mixed oak and ponderosa forests along and below the Rim,

-- A 59 percent rating for the nearly pure ponderosa pine forests that cover millions of acres atop the Rim,

-- A 96 percent rating for juniper-grasslands.

Other vegetation types, including chaparral, desert scrub, semi-desert grassland face a much lower risk of significant impacts, since they can tolerate a change in average temperatures more readily.

Interestingly enough, the report also considers how the projected and planned changes in the forest could either pump more heat-trapping carbon into the atmosphere — or remove millions of tons of carbon.

Researchers have come to appreciate the vast stores of carbon stashed in the soil and in trees and brush. If carbon ends up in the trunk of a ponderosa pine that lives for 1,000 years, it reduces the warming effect. But if massive amounts of carbon billow into the atmosphere when a forest burns, it will hasten the warming effect.

Previous estimates have suggested forests in the United States harbor 221 million tons of carbon.

Most of the three-million-acre Tonto National Forest remains in a deeply unnatural condition, especially in the forested northern reaches — including all of Rim Country and atop the Rim itself. The Tonto Forest includes about 400,000 acres of juniper grassland, 340,000 acres of pinyon-juniper woodland, 217,000 acres of oak-ponderosa pine woodland and 37,000 acres of pure ponderosa pine forest. It includes another 52,000 acres of mixed conifer forests.

The ponderosa pine-oak forests around Payson have twice the natural amount of carbon stored in the trees, thanks to a century of grazing, logging and fire suppression that has drastically increased tree densities. Pure ponderosa pine forests have 50 percent more carbon stashed in tree trunks as natural conditions would produce.

In the forest’s natural conditions, a low-intensity ground fire would burn through the forest every 5-10 years. This relatively cool fire would release a lot of carbon in the form of smoke, but it wouldn’t consume the larger trees. In fact, those natural fires could increase the storage of carbon by stimulating the growth of large trees.

A fire during the hot months in the current, overcrowded forest has a very different effect. Such a fire burns almost all the trees, releasing centuries of stored carbon in a single event.

Various studies suggest healthy forests with a normal succession of fires absorb about 10 percent of the carbon released into the atmosphere by humans.

One long-term study in the Apache-Sitgreaves Forest atop the Rim suggested that a combination of thinning projects and controlled burns could remove carbon from the atmosphere. On the other hand, letting the overgrown forests burn would increase the concentrations of heat-trapping gases, according to the Tonto Forest Plan.

“Resulting wildfire emissions associated with the heavy thinning alternative were up to half the amount of emissions of the light-thinning alternative and about one-third less than the no-action alternative,” the report concluded.

Moreover, thinning the forest and restoring a natural fire succession would also leave far more carbon stored in the forest soils, the report concluded.

Globally, the soil holds about three times as much carbon as the living plants. Forest soils account for a third of all of this stored carbon. Ponderosa pine and mixed conifer forest soils have about 10 tons of carbon per acre. Juniper grasslands and chaparral store about 30 tons per acre. Desert scrub stores just two or three tons per acre.

Without a dramatic change in management, the total amount of carbon in the trees and soils will continue to build up — waiting for a giant fire to release a massive pulse of heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere. Unfortunately, the warming trend already under way has set the clock ticking on the time bomb, since rising temperatures make a disastrous crown fire more likely every year.