Community Almanac Friday, September 16, 2016

Payson Public Library - Talk like a pirate day

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, hosts International Talk Like a Pirate Day Monday, Sept. 19. The staff will be dressed in pirate garb and speaking in their best pirate voices. There will be a scavenger hunt with prizes and treasures for kids. Costumes are welcomed.

At the Mazatzal Casino

There’s always something happening at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, located on Highway 87 at milepost 251. For more information, call 1-800-777-PLAY (7529).

• Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner! Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in September from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Slot Hot Seats for $200 Maz Cash and Chicken Dinner ($49 meal comp).

• Bingo: Double Payout Sept. 20 — Matinee noon, evening 6:30 p.m.

• Oriental Buffet $10: Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cedar Ridge Restaurant.

• Football Specials in the Apache Spirits Lounge: Beer & Wings $7 Monday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bloody Mary Bar $4.25 Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Happy Hour Monday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Domestic Draft Beers 16-ounce $2, 22-ounce. $3.

Missoula Children’s Theatre presentation

The Missoula Children’s Theatre musical production of “Alice in Wonderland” is at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 in the Payson High School Auditorium. The program features about 60 local children.

For more information, contact Kathy Siler, kathy.siler@pusd.com or 928-472-5775.

Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race

The annual Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race in Pine is Saturday, Sept. 17, with preliminary fun and festivities beginning Friday, Sept. 16 and the wrap-up Sunday, Sept. 18.

The annual race has grown by leaps and bounds partly due to the support of locals. To show your backing, stop by Ponderosa Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to purchase Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race raffle tickets and souvenir T-shirts from Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction volunteer Katie Calderon and her crew.

Go online to www.fireontherim.com for details.

Community Yard Sale

The annual Community Yard Sale is from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. It’s a great one-stop shopping experience featuring many vendors and shoppers.

The church will be open for restrooms and drinking fountain.

Media reunion

Rim Country media professionals who have worked in the area since 1980 gather for a look back at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 in the meeting room at the Majestic Mountain Inn, 602 E. Highway 260, Payson. The public is invited to come hear recollections and share their own memories of news events from the past 30 years.

Video footage will provide different visual aspects of Payson’s history and a special documentary of the Zane Grey Cabin prior to the Dude Fire will be available to view.

KMOG’s Rim Country Forum at 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 16 will promote the event and old-timers will share their stories with Randy Roberson.

Call Peggy Benz-Martin at 928-978-5718 for more information.

All-Church Rummage Sale

Multiple churches from throughout the Rim Country are participating in an All-Church Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.

Furniture, household items, caregiver uniforms and more are available. There will also be a bake sale.

All proceeds go to Children’s Ministries.

Free dance lessons

Learn country western dance with Lynn and John Pajerski at the newly reopened Ox Bow Saloon from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturdays. The lessons are free. This week, each person bring a canned good or non-perishable item to donate to the Deacon’s Pantry.

For more details, call Lynn at 480-734-1647 or John at 480-861-0802.

Library Friends Tonto National Monument talk

The Library Friends of Payson meet at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19 for a presentation by Jennifer Smith, park ranger at Tonto National Monument. She will talk about the archaeology of the monument.

The presentation is open to the public and held in the library meeting room. Light refreshments will be served.

For details, call the library at 928-474-9260.

Uncle Herbs 3-Year Anniversary Party

Uncle Herbs is celebrating its 3-Year Anniversary with a party Saturday, Sept. 17. The party will be held on the property outside of the store. There will be food, games, prizes and giveaways from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Card-holders ages 18+ and non-card-holders ages 21+ are welcome to attend.

We will be open for business 10 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. We are offering a Buy-1-Get-1-FREE discount on select items in the store to card-carrying members. There will be representatives from K.I.N.D. Concentrates, Weedmaps, Dicot Organic Cannabis who will also be providing gram giveaways! We also are having free concentrates to the first 150 patients from Natures Az Meds. At 4 p.m. the band FRED GREEN performs with a sound that blends rock, reggae, jazz and funk. This band is a must see that you simply do not want to miss!

Come on out to Uncle Herbs tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 17. We’re located at 200 Tonto Street in Payson. *Take Longhorn west off the Beeline Hwy. to Tonto and you won’t miss the fun.

Benefit raffle

Rim Country Guns is holding a raffle to raise some funds for Fayth and Robert Lowery. Their daughter Emma has been in a Valley hospital for tests.

Raffle prizes are a Smith & Wesson M&P15 Sport II or a Marlin 1895E 45-70. Each is valued at more than $700.

Tickets are $20 and available at Rim Country Guns or call Suzy Tubbs at 928-978-3256. All of the money raised from the raffle will be for the Lowerys.

The drawing is at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19. KRIM will do live broadcast of drawing. Printing by George has donated all printing for tickets and promotional posters for the benefit.

Arizona and the Myth of the West

The Northern Gila County Historical Society and Rim Country Museum are proud to present Carol Sletten, the author of “Three Strong Western Women and Story of the American West — Legends of Arizona.” She will present a program at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Rim Country Museum in Payson’s Green Valley Park.

Sletten will talk about how Zane Grey and other writers used Arizona history and landscapes to create the myth of the West.

She will also do a performance about Lozen, an Apache woman warrior who rode with Geronimo, to demonstrate how she is using Arizona’s history in her own work.

Please come early for this free program. Seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served.

School board election

Payson Unified School District has three seats up for election on the Nov. 8 ballot. Three new candidates, Marlene Hetrick, Shane Keith and Jolynn Schinstock join incumbent candidates Barbara Underwood and Shirley Dye to vie for the board positions. Come hear their presentations and ask questions at the Payson Tea Party meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260.

For more information, call 928-951-6774.

Learn about dementia

Rim Country Health and Powell Place present “Dementia 101” Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the RCH Community Room.

The class is offered to anyone interested in the treatment and care of those who suffer from Alzheimer’s or other dementias. The class is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., early arrival is recommended. Wine and cheese will be served.

R.S.V.P. to Christine Zuber, social services director/BAI certified trainer, at 928-474-1120.

Swiss Village Social

The next Swiss Village Social is from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at 626 N. Beeline Highway, Payson. Call 928-978-0640 for details.

Participating businesses include Affordable Furniture and Appliances, Artists on the Rim Gallery, Country Charm Fudge, Payson Candle Factory, Vintage Roost & Floral Boutique and Payson Wireless. Eric Longtin provides live music for the event, plus there will be raffle baskets, art, gift certificates and other goodies.

Event proceeds go to New Beginnings.

Inaugural Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tourney

The inaugural Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tournament is Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Payson Golf Course.

Jack Koon was known throughout Rim Country as a supporter of wildlife, conservation and youth programs.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. There will be special hole prizes, raffles and auctions while lunch is being served. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

Get your foursome together and join in honoring Jack Koon.

For more information and to register, visit www.msapayson.org or contact Ted Pettet at 928-517-1128.

Cliff Castle Casino trip

Banner High Country Seniors is planning a trip to Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde Thursday, Sept. 29. The cost is $15 per person and includes transportation to and from the Stage parking lot and $25 in free play.

Enjoy slot machines, bowling, and dining at multiple restaurants during a five-hour stay.

Call BHCS for further details at 928-472-9290.