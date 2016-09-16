Editor:

In response to Ms. Jeannette Sindik’s letter in the opinion section regarding the article “Nine Disadvantages of Medicare Advantage Plans” submitted by Rim Country Health in the Payson Roundup dated Aug. 30, I would like to clarify a few comments.

Firstly we are sorry that you have become disabled and hope the best for you, we also appreciate your point of view from a unique perspective. The article was actually a reprint from the Medicare Rights Center and is based on thousands of beneficiary calls to the Medicare Rights Center hardly based on our “own biased opinion.”

Medicare Advantage plans have serious disadvantages over original Medicare, according to a new report by the Medicare Rights Center. Medicare Advantage plans are provided by private insurers, unlike original Medicare, which is provided by the government. The government pays Medicare Advantage plans (formerly called Medicare managed care plans) a fixed monthly fee to provide services to each Medicare beneficiary under their care. The plans often look attractive because they the offer the same basic coverage as original Medicare plus some additional benefits and services that original Medicare doesn’t offer.

The idea behind the plans is to provide better services and lower out-of-pocket costs. However, it doesn’t always work that way, according to the Medicare Rights Center. While the plans must provide a benefit “package” that is at least as good as original Medicare’s and cover everything Medicare covers, the plans do not have to cover every benefit in the same way. For example, plans may pay less for some benefits, like skilled nursing facility care, and offset this by offering lower co-payments for doctor visits.

The problems include the following: (Source: The Medicare Rights Center)

• Care can cost more than it would under original Medicare.

• Private plans are not stable and may suddenly cease coverage.

• Members may experience difficulty getting emergency or urgent care.

• Because plans only cover certain doctors, the continuity of care is often broken when the plan drops a provider.

• Members have to follow plan rules to get covered care.

• Members are restricted in their choices of doctors, hospitals, and other providers.

• It can be difficult to get care away from home.

• The extra benefits offered often turn out to be less than promised.

• People with both Medicare and Medicaid can encounter higher costs.

Again we appreciate your comments from the perspective of one who is under the age of 65 and disabled and who is not so much concerned with skilled nursing or hospitalization.

Bret daCosta, director of marketing,

Rim Country H