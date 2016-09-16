Elk Bugle In Rim Country This Time Of Year

When the bull elk begin to sound off in the Rim Country, one knows that fall is in the air.

Not only is autumn approaching, but also the elk herd has begun the mating season as bulls begin to become vocal, declaring an interest in gathering a mate.

A young bull’s call will be more like a whistle, while a mature animal declares his dominance by a stronger bugle with a few distinguishing guttural grunts. While sitting on my deck this past week, the early morning silence has been broken by their call.

To an outdoorsman, there are a few predictable signs that wildlife exhibit at seasonal times of the year. For example, the gobble of a wild turkey as a welcome sign for spring, the honking of Canadian geese as they arrive for winter, and of course the bugle of a bull elk in the early fall in the mountains of the West are all benchmark events in nature.

The Rim Country has a healthy herd of North American Wapiti “elk” that are starting to sound off which is the beginning of the mating season called the rut. This is the time when the dominant bulls start to gather a harem of cows for the all important mating season which determines the future years’ elk herd. The dominant bulls tend to have larger racks that are actually used in combat in securing his harem of cows.

Elk are very nomadic, while the herd bull tries to keep his harem intact, numerous satellite younger bulls will try to steal away any wandering cows.

It is common for a herd bull to move his harem several miles to avoid the competition of satellite bulls. Many times during an early rut hunt trophy animals seem to vanish where in actuality the herd bull has moved his herd two or three miles during the night. I have seen a herd bull with his harem in the Alpine Heights area and the next day see the same elk over three miles away.

The herd bull is constantly protecting his harem by running off younger bulls and of course fulfilling his responsibility of the mating process. The rutting period will definitely take its toll on these animals in that as much as 15-20 percent of their body weight will be lost. When the rut has ended, these bulls will find a remote canyon that has plenty of feed and water where they don’t have to wander from the protective surroundings.

The dominant bull is challenged frequently, which often creates a clashing of antlers that can break the silence of early dawn or late afternoon where the sound can carry for over a mile. A mature six-point bull may have a perfectly symmetrical rack one day and the next be sporting broken main beams because of one of these battles for a cow elk.

The results of these fights often means broken antler tines and even main beams being sheared off by the mere force of two 800-pound animals colliding. Many trophy six-point bulls end the rut with a remnant of what their rack used to be, proving their dominance.

When these bulls are preoccupied with each other, it is relatively easy to walk up on the action and take some truly amazing wildlife photos. A word of caution though, it is wise to keep a safe distance just in case of an unexpected charge. Remember, they are wild animals at the peak of mating season.

Where the battles for the cows are more intense the vegetation and ground is shredded and scarred when these bulls have locked antlers and pushed each other out of their territory. In some cases, there can actually be a “fight to the finish” when a vital internal organ is punctured by an antler tine. On a rare occasion, locked antlers can prove mortal to both bulls where they will die in a head to head combat position.

The herds under the Rim have grown over the last 25 years, where it is common to see elk during the early morning and late afternoons by driving the perimeter roads of Payson as well as the two major highways.

During this rutting period, if you see a cow, chances are good that a bull elk is close by. Expect the unexpected, a bull may step out or herd the cows right across the street in front of your vehicle. Consequently, it is very wise to slow down and drive defensively in the reduced light or after dark, because hitting an elk with a vehicle is a losing proposition.

The Rim Country is a destination for hunters and photographers from all over the country who are attracted by the call of the American Wapiti. The prime time for elk viewing is a very narrow window of reduced light in the early morning or late afternoons. After dark, numerous elk can even be seen within the city limits in many neighborhoods, as they wander looking for food or a mate during the rut.

Elk viewing is another one of those pastimes that is perfect for the visitors or relatives that come for the weekend. This is especially true for the out of state crowd who may have never seen as elk in the wild and especially during the rutting period when bulls are very vocal. The wildlife in the Rim Country is truly one of our greatest natural resources that will create lasting memories whether during the hunting season or photographing them in the early fall.

If you have an interest to listen or see elk during the rut, drive on any of the secondary roads in the Payson or Pine area at dawn or dusk. Stop and listen frequently, you may here the “king of the forest” challenging another bull for the right of the harem of cows. The peak rutting period is only about three weeks long and it is beginning to happen now.

This weekend, take a drive or just sit on the deck and enjoy the sounds of nature. Who knows, maybe a bull elk will break the silence with that distinct bugle of the challenge of one of the animals in God’s creation.