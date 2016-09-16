Heck Of A Good Time At Gila County Fair

Victoria Rutherford couldn’t help but crow about her Grand Champion award from the Northern Gila County Fair for her Cornish rooster, Sweetie.

“The little girl next door named him,” said Victoria.

But Sweetie lived up to his name as Victoria pulled him out of the

cage to hold. He gently clucked and cuddled under Victoria’s arm.

“He doesn’t know how to crow yet,” she said.

Having a good temperament contributes to the judging, said the 4-H middle-schooler.

What made this rooster so even tempered?

“I don’t let him near the ladies or he wouldn’t be so calm and nice,” said Victoria.

The fair is a chance for the 4-H and FFA students in the area to showcase the animals they have raised before selling them at the auction.

Victoria’s father David runs the Payson High School agriculture class and serves as the FFA and middle school Discovery program adviser.

He also organizes all the exhibits, judging arena and auction during the Northern Gila County Fair.

By Saturday afternoon, he looked beat.

“I’ve been here since Tuesday,” he said, “but, everything in the show went smoothly.”

He said the animals would stick around until Sunday when they would go off with the winners of the auction or stay with their current owners. David said he would stay at the fair until all the animals had left.

Each year at the Northern Gila County Fair the Rim Country community gathers to celebrate its efforts over the year to sew quilts, shoot photos, grow fruits and veggies, can, and show off the animals they have raised.

Fairs in the United States started in the 19th century to promote agriculture. The first U.S. state fair was in New York in 1841, since then each state has held a state fair.

Students not only take part in raising animals, they also sew quilts. At the quilt showcase, a quilt made by an 11-year-old was proudly displayed. The young quilter had followed in her grandmother’s footsteps making the bed covering. When she won her award, she and her grandmother cried together.

But it’s the animals and the kids that raised them that take front and center stage at the Northern Gila County Fair.

Senior Kaycee Simpson had a novel approach to raising her pig, Chicklette.

She received a donation from a new breeder in the Rim Country, Anthony Pusaret.

“He’s trying to get a name for himself as a breeder so we don’t have to travel to Snowflake or Show Low,” said Kaycee.

Then the FFA student received donations from Pet Club for all of Chicklette’s food and treats.

This sort of spoiled Chicklette, said Kaycee. She started acting like a queen.

Kaycee said that at the fair, Chicklette decided to lift up the bar that controlled the doors to all of the other pig pens. Once she opened the doors she simply sat and watched all of the pigs run around.

“She’s a sassy girl,” said Kaycee.

The spoiling along with her queenly attitude didn’t help Kaycee win the competition. Chicklette had put on too much weight and because she was a month older than the other competitors, she was just too big.

Still, she had quite the personality.

As Chicklette and Kaycee waited for the auction to start, the pig had an ice pack on her neck and cool clothes on her body.

Kaycee, like all of the other FFA and 4-H kids loved her pet project to the very end.

The 2016 Northern Gila County Fair brought out the best in Rim Country agricultural and creative arts — until next year.