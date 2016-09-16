Longhorns Star Returns Home — On The Wrong Side

Former Payson High star Britney Armstrong (Owens) came home on Tuesday night.

But the first-year Camp Verde head volleyball coach put her past loyalty to the Longhorns behind her and was focused on doing everything she could to defeat Payson.

“I never thought I would want to beat my own town, but I was ready to come in and take Payson by the horns and beat them,” she said. “I wanted to beat them. I wanted to beat them bad.”

Unfortunately for Armstrong, Payson won 25-8, 25-9, 25-11.

It won’t be the last time the Cowboys struggle this season.

“They’ve had it rough the last few years with their volleyball program,” said Armstrong. “So I’m having to not only try to pick up the volleyball and skill level but just the whole attitude and the love of it all because we’re trying to get the fire back.”

Armstrong was a three-sport standout at Payson before graduating in 2005. The middle hitter went on to play four years of college volleyball.

She spent two years at Chandler-Gilbert, helping the Coyotes advance all the way to the National Junior College Athletic Association championship game in 2007. She then transferred to Bridgeport University in Connecticut for her final two years.

Camp Verde has struggled on the volleyball court in recent years. But Armstrong is committed to changing that.

“I love it,” she said of her first season as Camp Verde’s head coach. “I love the relationships I’m already building with the girls. I’m learning how to juggle everything and trying to be the best coach that I possibly can.”

She said coaching volleyball at a small school like Camp Verde comes with challenges.

“We don’t have any of our girls that play club, they’re all three-sport athletes,” Armstrong said. “We live in a small town. Most all the girls in Payson, they play club, and they’re great players. So I told my girls coming in, ‘Hey, we have nothing to lose, they have it all to lose, so let’s go out there and let’s have fun.’”

Former Payson volleyball head coach Arnold Stonebrink said Armstrong is a good fit for Camp Verde.

“She was a fierce competitor and had a terrific work ethic,” Stonebrink said of her as a high school player.

“Camp Verde has languished in volleyball for many years, but I feel Britney will turn around the program. Although she played college volleyball, I believe Britney will successfully make the transformation from there to coaching at a very small school.

“Part of the reason is she is very positive, and will be able to relate to and develop a relationship with the stars, as well as the number 13 girl on the team. She is also very enthusiastic. She will use those to complement her strong competitiveness. Britney will ensure each Camp Verde player will have a positive experience playing volleyball there. If Britney stays at the helm a few years, I strongly believe she’ll turn the Cowboy volleyball program into a strong contender.”

Armstrong said Stonebrink has really helped her make the transition to coaching.

“Arnold has been amazing through all of this,” she said. “Of course this is my first year and I was really nervous. I had a lot of questions and he has stayed up with me until midnight multiple times sending lots of emails. And he’s been really helpful just giving me encouraging words, telling me I can do this. (So I have) lots of love for him.”

Armstrong and husband, Chase, have been married for seven years. Her husband has family in the area.

The couple have two children ages 7 and 5.

“Both are diehard little volleyball players already,” she said. “So give us a few more years and you guys will be seeing them out here on the court.”

She cherishes her time as a student-athlete at Payson High and her time as a child in Payson.

“I love Payson,” she said. “I got the opportunity to play volleyball, basketball and track. I loved all my coaches. And now being a coach, man, my hat’s off to them because I can see what hard work they had. And I respect them and I love them. And believe it or not they’ve all taught me things I’m bringing with me and trying to teach my girls.

“I love being a Longhorn and I’m proud and it’s good to be back, but it’s good to be doing something outside of Payson and trying to build things up elsewhere, too.”

Armstrong said one of the first items on her to-do list is to make volleyball something Camp Verde girls take pride in being a part of.

“My goal for this program is just to bring some life into it,” she said. “And I want girls to want to be a part of the program and to be proud to be part of the program.

“And I feel like when we get that attitude and that desire the skill and everything will shortly follow. But I’d love to just get girls wanting to play, being proud to be playing for the volleyball team and yeah, I want to teach a lot of skill and bring their play level up and I know that’s going to take some years to do but I’m willing to do that and I’m ready.”