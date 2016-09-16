Longhorns Win Two In A Row

The Longhorns beat Camp Verde Tuesday. Payson’s Savanna White’s spike (above), as Abby Schreur (9) and Sammi Sokol look on, contributed to the victory.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

The Longhorns beat Camp Verde Tuesday. Payson’s Savanna White’s spike (above), as Abby Schreur (9) and Sammi Sokol look on, contributed to the victory.

By Keith Morris

As of Friday, September 16, 2016

Advertisement

The Longhorns beat Camp Verde Tuesday. Payson’s Savanna White’s spike (above), as Abby Schreur (9) and Sammi Sokol look on, contributed to the victory. White had six kills to help the Longhorns win 25-8, 25-9, 25-11 and improve to 2-2 this season. After opening with two losses, Payson beat Queen Creek Casteel 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 25-15 on Sept. 8.

“I feel we’re really excelling as a team,” said senior Sammi Sokol after Tuesday’s victory. “We’re all so close and we’re all like best friends, so it’s really fun to play together. I’m really excited for this season. I think it’s going to be a great season.”

The Longhorns were scheduled to play at Page on Sept. 15. They return to action at Phoenix Northwest Christian on Tuesda

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos