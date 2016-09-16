Breaking News

Payson Battles To Bitter End In 20-13 Loss Against Round Valley

J.T. Dolinich rips off a big gainer against Round Valley.

As of Friday, September 16, 2016

Payson's football team battled mighty Eagar Round Valley to the bitter end but came up on the short end of a 20-13 score on Friday night.

See Tuesday's Roundup for the story.

