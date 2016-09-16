Payson Ranger District Loses A Great Recreation Officer

The Payson Ranger District has lost a great resource — Recreation Officer Chelsea Muise.

She moved onto Washington state to serve as recreation manager for the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument in late August.

Friends, colleagues and supporters gathered on her last weekend in Rim Country to wish her well, ply her with going away gifts and feed her lots of food.

“I’m going to miss her a great deal,” said John Lemon, a volunteer. “She’s our leader.”

“She’s the heart and soul of the volunteer program,” said Pat Shelton, another longtime volunteer with the Forest Service.

Muise served the Payson Ranger District for seven years as a recreation officer.

During her tenure, she coordinated with local trail building groups, such as the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee to build and maintain trails.

Muise also launched a strong and successful volunteer organization for the Payson Ranger District that has replaced signs throughout the forest, built barriers to control parking and spent countless hours cleaning up the forest.

Muise also started the innovative and highly successful Pack It Out program that has significantly reduced trash throughout forest campsites during the three big summer holidays, Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day.

In a partnership with the Whispering Pines Fire Department, Muise helped create a program that educated visitors on the dangers of out-of-control campfires.

Muise said she will sorely miss the Rim Country. She has a special place in her heart as she spent 10 years of her youth in Pine.

She returned to Northern Arizona University to complete a degree in recreation then started with the Forest Service.

Muise has spent her career in the Forest Service educating the public on how to safely recreate and organizing volunteers.

She said she will take that knowledge she has gained and use it in Washington at Mount St. Helens.

“A lot of it is environment interpretation, like teaching people about natural processes,” she said.

Muise said she leaves Payson proud of what she has accomplished.

“The district looks good, the trash is in better shape and the signs are professional,” she said.

The people that gave her plaques and presents and support brought up their own examples of how Muise had done good work while at the Payson Ranger District.

Brad Cooper, a department ranger in the Payson district said Muise was one of a kind.

“I’ve gotten to notice how great you work,” he said describing the hours that Muise put into her job. “Our loss is their gain.”

Mike Brandt, head of the Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee expressed his sadness at her leaving.

“You will certainly be missed by Pine-Strawberry trails,” he said.

Chris Welker said he would have never put up with her workload.

“The green burns deep with this one,” he said.

Shawn Redfield from the Arizona Trails Association gave Muise an impressive plaque recognizing all of the work she had done to improve trails in the Payson Ranger District.

One of the last people to speak was Ron Sattelmaier, fire chief for the Whispering Pines Fire Department.

He had worked with Muise for six years to create the highly effective fire education and trash collection partnership program.

“With the Waterwheel Fire (2009) fresh in their mind, we created an education program to keep this from happening again,” he said.

He said his fire department now does weekly patrols from May through September to keep the forest safe from fires and clean of trash.

And he gave full credit to Muise for bringing in the support of the Forest Service to complete that program — as well as the volunteer program that now partners with the fire department.

“This group, Chelsea, is your legacy,” he said.

Muise has left an indelible mark on the Payson Ranger District. She will be missed.