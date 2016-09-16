Pet Appreciation At Tractor Supply

On Saturday, Sept. 17 the Tractor Supply Co. store in Payson will celebrate Pet Appreciation Week’s main event.

The main event will include pet adoptions with community groups, samples, giveaways, drawings for gift cards, and other family friendly activities.

In addition, deals on pet products, from food and treats to toys and crates, will be featured from Sept. 14-18.

“Pet Appreciation Week is a time when our love for animals really shines,” said Quentin Weyer, manager of the Payson Tractor Supply store. “It’s an opportunity for us to celebrate the love of pets, find great homes for local adoptable animals, and showcase the community partners and rescues.”

Pet Appreciation Week, Sept. 14-18, will also help raise awareness of the importance of spaying and neutering pets and provide information on proper pet care and nutrition. The event will take place at Tractor Supply at 510 E. Highway 260, Payson.

Several activities will take place during the main event, including 4 Health Resource Center.

Community partners for this year’s Pet Appreciation Week include: 4 Health Resource Center, on site from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Contact the Tractor Supply store at 928-474-2829 for pet adoption details and other planned activities.

For more information on Pet Appreciation Week, visit Facebook.com/TractorSupplyCo or TractorSupply.com.

