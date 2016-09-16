Rei Sponsors Pine Loop Dash 5k

It was a picturesque day in Pine for a trail race Saturday.

While mountain bike riders pre-rode the Fire on the Rim mountain bike race course on the west side of Highway 87, at the Pine Trailhead, runners laced up their sneakers for a 5K run.

REI, a chain of outdoor recreation stores, sponsored the Pine Loop Dash as part of the 2016 REI Trail Run Series.

Runners followed the relatively new, volunteer-built trail off the Pine Trailhead, where the Highline and Arizona trails convene.

The cost of the run was $20 and most of the runners were from the Valley.

According to REI’s website, the run series is a fun way to get moving, whether for a first time 5K runner or someone looking to set a new personal best time.

Over at the mountain bike pre-ride, most riders said the 15-mile course was as challenging as ever — with a seven-mile climb up Hardscrabble Road knocking some riders out of their saddles. Most had to dismount and walk at least part of the way up the dirt road. Some riders even lost their breakfast. In all, the course has 2,400 feet of elevation gain.

The second half of the ride is mostly downhill, but technically challenging as riders go through canyons and down steep slopes.

Fire on the Rim races start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.