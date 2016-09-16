Three-Game Stretch Will Test Longhorns

It all starts tonight.

Sure, the high school football season kicked off for Payson four weeks ago, but a 2-2 record really hasn’t taught us anything about the Longhorns.

As bad as they looked in dropping their first two games, there are reasons to excuse much of that.

And as good as they’ve looked in winning their last two games, there are reasons to wonder just how impressive wins over a couple of struggling teams really were.

Four games into the season, it’s still difficult to get a read on this Payson High football team.

But now they get a real test when they return home for the first time since the season opener to play host to Eagar Round Valley tonight at 7 o’clock.

Tonight kicks off the most challenging month of the season featuring three games that will determine just what kind of season this will be for the Longhorns.

After taking on the unbeaten Elks, Payson gets a week off to prepare to open 3A East action with huge challenges at home against Show Low and at Snowflake, two elite programs the Longhorns have struggled against for years.

And it all begins tonight against a Round Valley team that storms into Payson at 3-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class 2A by the Arizona Republic.

Former NFL player and St. Johns High graduate Marcus Bell has led the Elks to a 46-19 record in his six seasons, including 36-6 after struggling in his first two years as a head coach.

With a veteran playoff-tested roster featuring 14 seniors, Round Valley may be poised for a memorable campaign after reaching at least the Division 5 state quarterfinals the last three years, losing in the semis last year and in the state championship game in 2013. Round Valley hasn’t won a state title since sharing the 1985 3A crown with Snowflake.

The Elks won 24-13 at Tempe Prep (No. 7 in 2A) in between routs of a couple of teams from New Mexico, including a 70-13 blowout of Silver (Silver City) in its opener.

Payson hasn’t played Round Valley since 2010, when Russ Semore’s 7-6 Elks avenged a 42-0 loss in Payson on Sept. 17 to whip Byron Quinlan’s 5-6 Longhorns 30-14 in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.

Part of Payson’s success the last two weeks centers around their size advantage, which they’ll enjoy again tonight. Although they didn’t have it against Safford in the first game, they’ve been bigger on the line than their last three opponents and that’s shown as the Longhorns have benefited as teams have grown fatigued battling them over time.

Payson has been outscored 39-24 in the first half but outscored opponents 56-40 in the second half, including 35-14 in the fourth quarter.

Take away the 8-6 advantage over Safford in the final period since the Bulldogs had a huge lead and were actually bigger than the Longhorns, and Payson has outscored the three teams they outweighed 27-8 in the final quarter.

The Longhorns’ ability to run the ball behind a veteran offensive line has keyed the turnaround.

J.T. Dolinich has begun to establish himself as a big weapon with his speed and power. The senior has rushed for 295 yards and four touchdowns the last two weeks.

And Cameron Ross and Shane Law give the Longhorns a trio of explosive backs in the wing-T the team has begun to thrive under since switching to that formation after the first game. Payson has rushed for 583 yards the past two weeks.