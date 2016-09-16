A Total Loss Of His Motor Home - But He's Grateful

The Payson Fire Department arrived in time to prevent the flames sparked by an electrical problem from reaching the gas tank of this motor home. The owner credited the quick thinking of Gila County Sheriff’s Deputy Ridge Halenar.

Photo courtesy of Don Haynie

By Michele Nelson

As of Friday, September 16, 2016

“Of course it had to happen on 9/11,” said Don Haynie, owner of a motor home that caught on fire. “It was a catastrophic motor home fire. But Sheriff’s Deputy Ridge Halenar drove by and saw the smoke.”

Haynie lives in Round Valley. He was next door at his son’s house doing some weekend chores when Halenar notified them he’d seen smoke coming out of the motor home’s window.

Inside the vehicle, a fire raged.

Haynie and his son immediately called the Payson Fire Department, which arrived in time to put out the fire before it reached the gas tank.

“The gas tank could have blown,” said Haynie. “It was fortunate Halenar told us.”

The motor home is 36 feet long and a 2000 model. Haynie said an electrical short started the fire.

At this point, Haynie will not be taking more vacations in his motor home.

“It’s a total loss,” he said.

Now Haynie has to wait for the insurance company to figure out what it will pay, but he could not have more praise for Deputy Halenar. “He deserves recognition for what he did for us,” said Haynie.

