We Added To Her Anguish

Vera Eccles came by the office this week, very upset. She’d suffered a terrible trauma — and we made it worse.

The conversation I had with this longtime Payson resident illustrated the great challenge of operating a newspaper in a way that will bless the community — not hurt people.

Ms. Eccles has spent the last 50 years working to help her son, who suffered brain damage at birth. Recently, he suffered a mental breakdown and became uncontrollably violent. He stabbed his mother. She says only the intervention of her daughter saved her before the police arrived. Her son is currently in a mental hospital in the Valley.

Now, that’s a terrible thing for anyone to endure.

We found out about the stabbing from police reports just as we were about to print the paper.

At the same time, we got a completely separate police report — this one involving the arrest of two Payson residents after

police found they’d been selling meth and heroin from their home.

We overhauled the Sept. 9 front page to get these two stories in.

And we made a mistake. Trying to avoid tearing up the whole page, we put both stories in the paper under a single headline.

Now, the story did say these involved two separate incidents.

However, lots of people don’t read the newspaper nearly as carefully as we try to write it. Many people who knew Ms. Eccles missed the phrase “in a separate investigation.” So people came up to her asking about the drugs and whether someone was selling drugs out of her house.

The confusion caused her pain and anguish. She pleaded with us to set it right — to assure people that neither she nor her son had anything to do with drugs.

That’s what I’m trying to do right now.

And beyond that, I want to tell both Vera and our beloved readers how hard we try to get it right — how often we agonize about whether a story will hurt someone. But we can never predict all the ripples that will spread outward from a story, a headline, a quote. So we just do our best to tell the truth and own up to our mistakes.

In this case, I wish we’d never put those incidents together.

And I feel awful we added to Ms. Eccles’ trauma.

It’s the worst part about the job I love in the best place I’ve ever lived.