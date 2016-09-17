Fire On The Rim Race Weekend Is Here

A full year of preparation and planning for the Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race culminates at noon today, Friday, Sept. 16, with the opening of a free campground, which many racers and spectators will call home for the weekend.

Race activities get into full swing at 5 p.m. today when the beer garden opens and Chef Gerardo Moceri of Gerardo’s Firewood Cafe in Payson begins serving his renowned “carbo-loading” spaghetti dinners at the Mary Ellen Randall Arena just off Bradshaw Drive in Pine.

ERA Realty, a gold sponsor of the race, will host a shuttle from parking areas to the arena.

Moceri, who apprenticed in Venice and worked in restaurants around Italy, is a fixture at the Fire on the Rim pre-race dinner scene having prepared the signature meals the past several years.

“He brings the real deal to Fire on the Rim,” says race co-organizer Janet Brandt. “This is a scrumptious community event for a great cause.”

Dinner tickets are $15 and a portion of the proceeds benefits wildfire prevention projects and trail development in the Pine Strawberry firebreak.

The band Vinyl Nova is set to belt out musical entertainment throughout the dinner and the beer garden will hawk the craft brew “Arizona Trail Ale.”

Because Pine is a Gateway Community to the Arizona Trail, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the ale will be donated to trail projects.

Also this afternoon and evening, race registration and packet pickup booths will be open.

In addition, racers and spectators can bid during a silent auction and purchase raffle tickets that have as prizes four bikes and a skateboard.

Tomorrow, Saturday, morning riders will be off and pedaling on one of three race distances — 15, 30 or 45 miles.

All will participate in categories of adults, junior and teams, depending on skill level.

Also on race day, children have the opportunity to participate in a “Kid’s Race” set to begin at 2 p.m. It annually is one of the highlights of race day for the younger set and their parents.

The kiddie scamper will be followed one-half hour later with an awards ceremony that will include the announcement of silent auction and raffle winners. Throughout the afternoon, the bands Plum Krazy and the John Scott Band will entertain.

Parents entered in the race may have their children cared for at a “Kids Kamp” to be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The camp will feature fun activities, lunch and snacks.

The weekend of activities culminates Sunday with a fun ride beginning at the Pine Trailhead, which has undergone numerous improvements thanks to the efforts of Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee volunteers.

Meeting to be rescheduled

The Pine Strawberry Visioning Committee-hosted public meeting on Sept. 15 was canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Originally the meeting, which was in front of the Gila County Planning and Zoning Commission, was to be held in Payson, but due to an expected large turnout it was rescheduled to be moved to a bigger venue.

“Hopefully in Pine,” said visioning committee member Darwin Huber. “We are working with the commission on a new date and location.”

At the meeting, the visioning committee is expected to present to the commission its recently completed Pine Strawberry proposal to be included in the Gila County Comprehensive Plan.

The section to be presented to the county would include information gained from the “Pine Strawberry Future Survey” that residents completed last year. It asked for input on issues such as non-residential development, job opportunities, economic development, tourism and services and business needed in the two mountain hamlets.

The decision to survey locals regarding growth in Pine and Strawberry has its roots in June of 2014 when developer Beau Woodring announced plans to build a Dollar General store on the northeast side of Highway 87 in Pine. A standing-room crowd of 300 came out to protest his request to rezone the property.

The turnout prompted Woodring to withdraw his rezoning request.

The episode prompted a group of concerned residents to begin what is being called, “Our community working with the county to have our voice heard in the next Gila County Comprehensive Plan.”

No Wildcats here

Arizona State football fans watching the Sun Devils run past Texas Tech 68-55 on Saturday evening were aghast after hearing announcers refer to an ASU offensive formation as a “Wildcat.”

Certainly it might be called Wildcat among some, but in the Sun Devil nation that word is outlawed, barred and banned.

After all, the Arizona State coaching staff would never name one of their formations after their in-state rival — those critters from Tucson.

ASU calls the formation in question “Sparky” which is obviously more apropos.

With the name issues clarified, it’s important to point out that the formation fueled the Devils to the win.

In it, the offensive coordinator had running back Kalen Ballage shift to the quarterback slot. Ballage then took direct snaps from center and looked for running lanes. On the plays, Ballage scored three rushing touchdowns from inside Texas Tech’s 5-yard line.

So Fox Sports 1, to be correct drop the “Wildcat” — it’s “Sparky.”

Pirch fishes Mississippi

Payson and Pine’s favorite hometown angler Clifford Pirch fished to a 25th place finish in a Bassmaster Elite tournament held Sept. 8-11 near Lacrosse, Wis. on the Mississippi River. For his showing, which included weighing in 39 pounds, 6 ounces, Pirch pocketed $10,000 in prize money.

Most importantly the finish kept Pirch’s hopes alive for a berth in the granddaddy of all tournaments — the Bassmaster Classic.

Currently the former Longhorn three-sport star is ranked 36th in the Angler of the Year standings. If he can continue to hold on to that spot, he will most likely qualify for the classic.

Library benefit Oct. 8

Do your part in helping the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, the best small-town library in Arizona, by purchasing tickets to the upcoming Wine Around the Library benefit.

The third annual event will be held 4 p.m. to sunset Saturday, Oct. 8. A limited number of tickets at $20 each are available at the library or from governing board members. Sponsorships at $100 each are also being sold.

Ticket holders will be treated to a selection of wines, snacks, fine chocolates, plenty of old-fashioned, small-town camaraderie and musical treats from Trouble in Paradise.

A silent auction is sure to feature a number of very nice prizes.

Party down

A “Come Together Arts Party” will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the Pine Senior Center.

Projects will include laminating leaves, flowers, pictures, words, fabrics and more.

Participants should bring their own photos.

Walk a mile in my shoes

The Ninth Annual Friends of the Poor Walk will begin with registration at 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 in the thrift shop at 1006 S. Beeline. Food and drinks will be served.

“In the coming year, your steps as a walker or in support of a walker will go far to help families stay in their homes to keep the lights and heat on and to put food on the table,” the invitation reads.

Call Pam Jones at 928-484-3821 for more information.

1970 flood

Labor Day weekend festivities included several observances of the 1970 Labor Day floods that took numerous lives and destroyed millions of dollars of Gila County property.

For those who lived in Arizona at the time, the story stirred old memories, none very pleasant.

Most vivid for this scribe, probably because I was traveling north on Beeline during the height of the floods was the death of 39-year-old Mesa resident Gilbert A. (Gib) Duthie, the first Department of Public Safety Officer to die in the line of duty. He was killed, Sept. 5, 1970 when his patrol car was swept away by the rising waters of Sycamore Creek near Sunflower on the Beeline Highway.

In 1996, Highway 87 was dedicated the Duthie-Martin Memorial Highway.

Officer Robert Martin of Chandler died in 1995 when he was shot to death during a traffic stop on the Beeline.

Monster picks up backers

The grueling foot race that might be the best kept secret in Arizona has attracted a new sponsor.

Aravaipa Running will be taking over from Noah and Jeremy Daugherty for the running of the Mogollon Monster ultra-marathon that will be contested tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 17.

The course begins at the Pine Trailhead and continues 100 miles on the Mogollon Rim before wrapping up at the Pine Cultural Center.

There is a 36-hour time limit to finish the race.

While the Daugherty brothers founded the race, Aravaipa promises to make it even bigger and better with professional management and a more laid back vibe.

Aravaipa sponsors other races in Arizona including the Flagstaff Sky Race, Cave Creek Thriller and the Javelina Jundred.

Prep those ATVs

It’s time to tune-up the off-roader and begin preparations for the Justice McNeeley Foundation Poker Run, which has morphed since its 2004 inception into one of the most celebratory gatherings held in Pine and Strawberry.

The event, which begins and ends at the Sidewinders Tavern and Grill on Beeline in Pine kicks off with “doors open” at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the ride starts one hour later. The entry donation is $15 per rider, which includes a free drink ticket donated by Sidewinders.

Breakfast burritos will sell prior to the ride for $5.

The festivities include the quad poker run, horseshoe tournament, live entertainment, raffles, auctions, giveaways, 50/50 drawings, Texas hold ’em and food specials.

For the raffles, tickets are $10 with prizes of a Henry 45-70 lever action rifle with an octagon barrel and a Charter Arms Lady Pink .38 Special.

The Henry rifle sells for about $1,000 and the pistol for about $400.

In past years, more than 80 riders have turned out aboard a variety of ATVs, motorcycles, OHVs and side-by-sides, from customized high-dollar 1000cc quads and side-by-sides loaded with accessories to older models suitable only for a single rider.

The course takes riders west of Pine to Twin Buttes before returning to the starting line. Along the course, participants make five stops to pick up playing cards.

At the conclusion of the event, the entrants will win prizes for the two best poker hands. Holders of the worst hands also win prizes.

Organizers are requesting all trailers be parked on Hardscrabble Road.

Call Katie Parks at 602-540-4991 or Cathy Smith at 480-243-1781for more information.

Thought for the week

“Our greatest glory is not in never failing, but rising up every time we fail.”