Get Ready For Winter! (Or At Least Fall)

Roundup editor Peter Aleshire took this picture of the Rim in snow last winter. Actually, it’s still summer until next Wednesday, but it’s already getting chilly at night. Still, expect a sunny weekend with highs in the 80s and a slight chance for rain starting Monday. Really — we just wanted to use this picture and gloat about how great it is to live here all year-round.
Advertisement
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID