Get Ready For Winter! (Or At Least Fall)

Roundup editor Peter Aleshire took this picture of the Rim in snow last winter.

By Pete Aleshire

As of Friday, September 16, 2016

Roundup editor Peter Aleshire took this picture of the Rim in snow last winter. Actually, it’s still summer until next Wednes­day, but it’s already getting chilly at night. Still, expect a sunny weekend with highs in the 80s and a slight chance for rain starting Monday. Really — we just wanted to use this picture and gloat about how great it is to live here all year-round.

