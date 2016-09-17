Gila Community College Dean's Art Makes The Big Time

Dean of the Gila Community College Payson campus, Pam Butterfield, has her art on display at the Herberger Theater in Phoenix through Oct. 2. The show is called, “Give Color to Your Life.” Oliverio Balcells is the guest curator. The art will be for sale during the entire month it is shown. A portion of the purchase price will go toward the Herberger Theater’s Youth Outreach Programs. For more information, please call 602-254-7399 ext. 105.