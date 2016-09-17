Incumbents Not Challenged

The primary election is behind us, but voters will face another round of choices in the Nov. 8 general election — including state and federal legislative contests, three contested county offices and a few water, fire and sanitary district races.

Most of the countywide offices were decided in the primaries, but three incumbents face general election challenges.

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor Mike Pastor, a Democrat from Globe, faces challenger Tim Humphrey, a Republican, also from Globe.

Incumbent District 3 Supervisor John Marcanti, a Globe Democrat, faces Woody Cline, a Republican from Young.

In the Gila County Sheriff’s race, Independent Darrell Stubbs of Globe is challenging incumbent Republican Adam Shepherd, of Payson.

Other county office holders drew no general election opposition, including District 1 Supervisor Tommie Martin; Superior Court Division 1 Judge Bryan Chambers; County Attorney Bradley Beau­champ; Recorder Sadie Bingham; Assessor Deborah Hughes; Treasurer Debora Savage; County School Superintendent Roy Sandoval; and Payson Constable Tony McDaniel.

School board elections will have quite a bit more competition.

In the Payson Unified School District, five candidates will vie for three seats. Candidates include incumbents Shirley Dye and Barbara Underwood and challengers Marlene Hetrick, Shane Keith and Jolynn Schinstock.

Pine’s school board has three openings for four-year terms and only three incumbents seeking re-election: Jessica Barnett, Helen Palmer and Margaret Parker. Three other candidates filed for two open two-year seats, including Rosina French, Lary Hartman and Michael Ward.

The Tonto Basin School Board has three seats up for grabs, with six candidates in the running: Twila Chambers, Stormi Ewing-Thorpe, Dorothy France, Nancy Gassaway, Laura Hartnell and Dennis Wilbanks.

The Young School Board has three seats open which drew four candidates: Linda Chapman, Jill Fortuny, Judy German, Polly Hageman and David Megahey.

Scott Flake of Payson is seeking election to the Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology board, which has a single four-year term opening.

The one other “hotly” contested race is for the Tonto Basin Fire District. The seven candidates include: Gary Blanchard, Pamela Burruel, Kathryn Fair, Brian Jennings, Terry Phillips and Rose Ann Watts.

One other Northern Gila County special district, the Rim Trail Domestic Water Improvement District, has a race. The candidates for a seat on its board of directors are Judy Johns Scott and John Tanner.

No one besides incumbents filed for the other Rim Country fire boards, water and sanitary districts. Gila County Elections Director Eric Mariscal said the Gila County Board of Supervisors will simply appoint the incumbents and or those who filed to fill vacancies.

The state House and Senate incumbents will face a challenge. The three incumbent Republican lawmakers representing Rim Country are all seeking re-election — including House Representatives Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff) as well as Sen. Sylvia Allen (R-Snowflake).

Former Jerome councilwoman and agriculture professor Nikki Bagely will face Allen. Former superintendent of schools Alex Martinez will try to unseat either Barton or Thorpe.

Comedian and marijuana activist Mikkel Weisser will take on incumbent Congressman Paul Gosar.